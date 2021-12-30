Jacob Stoyer has officially resigned as Conneaut’s football coach after one season. With Stoyer’s resignation, Conneaut will look for its second coach in as many seasons. Stoyer took over the program in March following longtime head coach Pat Gould’s resignation in January.
“It was a very hard decision for me and one that took a lot of thinking and reflecting, however since so much of my life including my family, job and home is more than 40 minutes away, this was the best decision for myself moving forward,” Stoyer said. “I am nothing but grateful for CASH, as well as my players and coaches for giving me a chance and I wish them nothing but the best moving forward.”
In Stoyer’s only season at the helm, the Eagles finished with an 0-9 record and averaged 6.2 points on offense while allowing 48.1 points on defense.
“Coach Stoyer contacted me recently and indicated that he had really enjoyed his experience and opportunity that was given to him here at CASH,” said Conneaut Athletic Director John Acklin. “However, with being a teacher in Greenville and also with most of his family from the Greenville area, he decided to resign as head football coach here at Conneaut. It was a disappointment for our program, but we accept his resignation and wish him the best as he moves on in life.”