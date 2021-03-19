Conneaut School Board approved the hiring of a new head football coach on March 10.
Jacob Stoyer was unanimously approved and will take over the program following longtime coach Pat Gould’s resignation in January.
“I am very excited about Jacob as our new head coach at CASH. I admit he is quite young for such a demanding position. However, he brings excitement, knowledge, and a great work ethic to develop our program from the bottom up,” Conneaut Area athletic director John Acklin said. “My highest priority was choosing someone that I feel will bring more numbers which is critical moving forward. Our program has a history of being competitive under Coach (Dan) McCullough for 31 years and Coach Gould for 14 years. I feel confident that Coach Stoyer will make his own positive mark in the years to come.”
Gould was a head coach at Linesville High School and then led CASH following the merger of Linesville, Conneaut Valley and Conneaut Lake high schools in 2012. Since the merger, Gould posted a record of 60-34. In his 17 years spanning back to his time at Linesville he amassed 105 wins and 62 losses.
Stoyer is inheriting a CASH team that went 3-3 last season and lost to Oil City 56-0 in the Class 4A semifinal game.
“I’m excited to get the ball rolling as quickly as possible,” Stoyer said. “The first thing is to get the weight room opened up so I can get to know the kids. Then I can start assembling a coaching staff.”
It will be Stoyer’s first head coaching opportunity. At only 24-years-old, he already has four years of coaching experience, though he’s been around it his whole life. Stoyer’s father, Brad Stoyer, was an assistant coach at Reynolds for several years.
“I always wanted to be a coach because I’ve always been around it,” Stoyer said. “Throughout my years of high school and college, coaching was always in the back of my mind. Whenever my past coaches did things I’ve kinda taken notes on styles and ideas I liked and wanted to use for myself one day.”
Stoyer believes his specialty is the offensive line because that was his position during his playing career. He was a three year starter at Reynolds and was named to the all-region second team as a senior. After graduation, he played for the Westminster Titans for two seasons. After his sophomore season he transitioned into coaching.
Stoyer coached at Reynolds High School, his alma mater, for three years. The 2015 Reynolds graduate has coached defensive backs, running backs, tight ends and the offensive line, though he has soaked up knowledge from other position groups too, Stoyer said. Last season, he was an assistant coach at Cochranton High School.
Following graduation from Westminster Stoyer got a job at Meadville Area High School as a math teacher. In the event of having a Meadville football player in class during a MASH-CASH rivalry week, Stoyer is looking forward to it.
“I think it will be a pretty fun dynamic. It will be fun to talk and joke with my students, especially on game week,” Stoyer said. “That being said, at the end of the day I am there to make those kids at Meadville better too so I will have to separate myself from the rivalry when it’s time to do my job.”
In the 11 meetings of CASH versus MASH, Conneaut holds a 7-4 advantage.
“I’m excited to coach against some different teams and different competition,” Stoyer said. “I cut my chops in Mercer County through high school and college, so I’m familiar with the schools down there.”
Even though he is a rookie head coach, Stoyer is already formulating his offensive and defensive mindsets.
“It’s early, but I expect us to play fast paced on offense and be in good shape. We will be physical on the line and get the ball to our playmakers in space,” Stoyer said. “On defense we will be technically sound and know our jobs and how to get set up. Once we’re set up, we will be aggressive and take our chances when we need to.
“My goal is to get better each and every week. By the end of the season I expect our football team to be much better than how we started the season.”