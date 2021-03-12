Stingy defense meets potent offense when Cambridge Springs and Kennedy Catholic meet for the District 10 Class 2A boys basketball championship tonight at Kennedy Catholic High School.
Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. The winner advances to the PIAA quarterfinals on Tuesday to face either Portage or West Shamokin.
The Blue Devils, who punched their ticket to the D-10 title game with a 52-47 win over Region 2 rival Cochranton, are allowing just 40.1 points per game with no opponent scoring over 47 points against the Devils. Offensively, the Devils are averaging 52.8 points per game. Junior Nathan Held leads the squad with 16.1 points per game. He also has a team-best 32 3-pointers. Senior forwards Trent Wheeler and Jayden Shinksy are next for the Devils with an average of 11.1 and 10.9 points per game, respectively.
Cambridge Springs is 16-4 on the year with its lone losses coming against District 10 Class 3A finalist Franklin, Brookville, Fort LeBoeuf and North East.
“We are in the District 10 finals and our mindset is one game at a time,” Cambridge Springs head coach Becky Leandro said.
Kennedy Catholic is scoring 75.5 points per outing. The Golden Eagles defeated Lakeview 67-37 in the semifinals on Tuesday.
Kennedy Catholic features a balanced scoring attack with Sky’Ler Thomas (15.7), Elijah Harden (14.4), Malik Lampkins-Rudolph (13.4), Dajaun Young (12.6) and Gio Magestro (9.8) leading the way.
The Golden Eagles are 21-2 with losses to New Castle (89-71) and Hickory (60-51). The loss to Hickory on Feb. 4 snapped an 11-game winning streak.
Cambridge Springs is making its first appearance in a District 10 title game since 2018. The Devils are seeking their first D-10 title since 1998.
The Golden Eagles — who won four straight PIAA state championships from 2016-2019 — the first three in class 1A and the fourth in 6A. have won 27 District 10 titles. A year ago, Kennedy snapped a five-year reign, including four straight D-10 titles in Class 1A, to Erie.