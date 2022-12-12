Mighty St. Joseph’s Prep wasn’t about to let a second straight bite at the Class 6A apple get away. In fact, the Hawks emptied all the baskets and nearly bought the whole orchard Saturday night at Chapman Field.
Samaj Jones threw for 262 yards and four touchdowns as the District 12 dynamo dismantled Harrisburg 42-7 in the PIAA championship round.
The Hawks hit hard and fast, with Jones ripping off a 65-yard scoring run on the game’s first play from scrimmage.
It put the Cougars on immediate alert that Tim Roken’s side was prepared to avenge last year’s loss to Mt. Lebanon at this season-ending stage.
Harrisburg (11-3), of course, played with passion and grit, but Jones made certain the Hawks continued to press toward the program’s fifth 6A title and seventh overall.
Thanks to TD passes to Khaseem Phillips, Brandon Rehmann and Elijah Jones, the Hawks took a 35-0 lead into halftime, guaranteeing a running clock for the final 24 minutes.
The stars
Jones was 9 of 10 for 262 yards and those five total scores. He also led the Hawks (12-1) in rushing with 89 yards. His final touchdown throw was a 16-yard pitch to Owen Garwood early in the fourth quarter.
Linebacker and West Virginia pledge Josiah Trotter led the SJP attack with 13 tackles, while LB Cole Nilles had eight stops, including a pair for loss. DTs Maxwell Roy and Ryan Kyle were key factors as well along the line scrimmage.
Shawn Lee Jr. was sacked just twice, but Harrisburg’s QB was under constant duress and did well to complete 12 of 19 attempts for 153 yards.
Kyle Williams Jr. posted Harrisburg’s lone touchdown with 4:28 to play, taking a swing pass from Lee Jr. 66 yards to pay dirt.
Game-winning moment
Rehmann’s 46-yard TD reception set the stage for a big second quarter by the Hawks. The Cougars had one developing drive halted near midfield after the score, but SJP came right back with Elijah Jones’ deep TD reception.
They said it:
“We knew we had to stop the run. They were a good running team. I feel like we did a good job tonight. It’s definitely comforting when our offense is going so high-powered. Last year burned. Mt. Lebo created a monster, honestly. Harrisburg had to feel that.” – SJP LB Anthony Sacca
“I mean, it’s great being here as a sophomore, even just going to war with my team so many times. The real hurt is just losing those seniors, it’s more like a brotherhood than a football team at the end of the day.”- Harrisburg QB Shawn Lee Jr.
“We have to grow from this. You have to use this as something that’s going to allow us to come in this offseason and really build and build and build and hopefully we’ll be ready for a moment next time we get here.” – Cougars’ head coach Cal Everett
