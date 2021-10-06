CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Cambridge Springs’ Hunter Spaid and Saegertown’s Sam Hetrick both finished in 17 minutes and 58 seconds, but Spaid barely squeezed by to capture the win.
Cambridge Springs hosted a tri-meet between Maplewood and Saegertown on Tuesday.
As a team, Cambridge beat Saegertown 25-34. The Blue Devils also beat Maplewood 18-41. Saegertown beat Maplewood 23-32.
Corbin Lehner, of Cambridge, finished third (19:29).
Fourth, fifth and sixth belonged to Saegertown’s Eddie Hazlette (20:15), Michael DeJohn (20:17) and Nathan Foster (20:17).
Caleb Szmpruch finished tenth (20:39) and was Maplewood’s lone top-ten finisher.
On the girls side, Saegertown’s Paige Fuller won with a time of 21:41.
Second place belonged to Shawna Piller (22:39) of Maplewood.
Elizabeth Kline took third (22:51) and was the top finisher for Cambridge.
As a team, Saegertown edged Maplewood 27-28. The Panthers beat the Tigers 15-50. Maplewood also beat Cambridge 15-50.