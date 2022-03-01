After Friday’s District 10 2A quarterfinal games, Cambridge Springs remains the only boys basketball team from Crawford County still alive in the tournament after beating Eisenhower 68-38.
Although the No. 4 seed Blue Devils clinched a spot in the state tournament by defeating the Knights on Friday, they will now play No. 1 seed Kennedy Catholic in the semifinals. The game will take place tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Meadville Area Senior High School’s House of Thrills.
The Blue Devils have a much tougher matchup this time around as the Golden Eagles enter tonight’s game with a 19-4 record. The Golden Eagles also finished the season with a 16-0 record in Region 1 play.
“We have nothing to lose,” said Cambridge Springs head coach Becky Leandro. “Absolutely nothing to lose. I don’t think anyone expects us to beat them (today), so we have absolutely nothing to lose and everything to prove. The pressure is not on us, it’s on them.”
This year, the Golden Eagles have scored an average of 72.4 points per game while only allowing 49.4 points per game, which is the third biggest disparity in all of District 10.
The Golden Eagles have four players who are averaging more than 10 points per game this season: Elijah Harden (19.0), Malik Lampkins-Rudolph (18.3), Gio Magestro (13.8) and Otis Driver (11.4). In Friday’s quarterfinal win over Cochranton, Lampkins-Rudolph went off for 37 points.
“I think slowing down the game is what we need to do to compete with them and to beat them because they like a high-paced, fast game and that’s where they usually score most of their points, in transition,” Leandro said. “I think if we take care of the basketball and on their press and in our half court set, I think we got a good shot.”
In Friday’s win against the Knights, Nathan Held and Parker Schmidt dominated the glass. Schmidt recorded a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds while Held posted 16 points and eight rebounds.
If the Blue Devils want to be successful in tonight’s game, they will also have to rely upon their outside shooters to keep up with the Golden Eagles’ dominant offense. Hunter Spaid and Ethan Counasse are the Blue Devils’ top 3-point shooters with 32 and 22 made 3-pointers this season, respectively. Held is also a reliable 3-point shooter with 15 made treys on the season.
“We definitely need to take care of the basketball, limit our turnovers and we need to convert on a fair amount of shots,” Leandro said. “We need to definitely convert, take good shots and not waste a possession.”