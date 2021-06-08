HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP — With Clarion-Limestone surging back into the game, the Cambridge Springs’ defense never wavered in their belief to get the job done.
Facing a full count, Hailee Rodgers delivered a strike to end the Lion’s comeback and ice the game.
“It was a crazy feeling,” Rodgers said of throwing the final strike. “I knew with the team behind me that even if she would have hit the ball they would have fielded anything so I wasn’t crazy worried.”
The strikeout gave Cambridge a 9-5 win in Monday’s PIAA 1A first round matchup at Penn State Behrend.
Spa held a 9-1 lead entering the top of the seventh, but the Lion’s bats found some gaps in the Cambridge defense. A couple singles and a double by Clarion-Limestone’s Alyssa Wiant cut the lead to four runs, but the defense didn’t blink.
“Hailee is amazing. That kid plays her heart out,” Cambridge Springs head coach Angie Mumford said. “Our defense does not get panicked. It’s no panic, just play the game, trust each other, believe in each other and we’ll be alright.”
Heading into the game, Rodgers said her and the rest of the Blue Devils were excited and confident.
“I think we all felt pretty confident as a team,” Rodgers said. “We’ve been working pretty hard all year and we had a lot of faith coming into the game and had each other’s backs all the way through.”
The confidence was evident early.
Cambridge got on the board first when Chloe Shultz brought Paige Verbanac home off a grounder in the first inning. Spa held on to a 1-0 lead until the bottom of the second.
Lions’ sophomore Kendall Dunn drilled one to the center field wall and aided by a Cambridge error, brought a tying run in. Dunn dove for home plate on the play and was initially called safe. The umpires discussed the play afterwards and reversed the call, eliminating a Lion run and ending the inning.
The game stayed tied 1-1 until the fourth inning when Cambridge distanced themselves from Clarion-Limestone.
An RBI triple by Makenzie Lewis got the scoring started for Spa. RBIs by Maddie Dragosavac and Verbanac gave the Devils a 4-1 lead after four innings.
“I just think we’re a good hitting team. We were putting the ball in play and we were doing it hard, but they made some excellent defensive stances,” Mumford said. “We just continued to do what we we’re doing, which was put the ball in play hard and let the cards fall.”
The fifth inning proved to be more of the same for Cambridge. Schultz hit a deep shot to left field for a double to give the Devils a runner. Taylor Smith followed by drilling one that hit halfway up the wall for an RBI triple.
Not finished yet, Rodgers hammered one to the center field wall for an RBI double and a 6-1 lead. A final RBI single by Myranda Findlay gave Spa a commanding 7-1 lead after five innings.
Two more runs by Cambridge in the sixth gave them a 9-1 lead with the Lions up to bat for potentially the final time. After fending off the comeback, Spa earned its ticket to the next round of the playoffs.
The Blue Devils advance to 17-2 on the season and will play in the state quarterfinals on Thursday against District 7 champion West Greene. The time and location is yet to be determined.
“We’ve never had this experience,” Rodgers, a sophomore, said. “With us not getting a season last year, all of us sophomores and freshmen haven’t played in high school before so it’s crazy for us to do this in our first year.”
To make the experience even sweeter, Cambridge Springs’s graduation is scheduled for Thursday as well.
“We are excited,” Cambridge Springs head coach Angie Mumford. “We’re gonna have two really exciting things that day— a state playoff game and graduation, so we are going to do our best.”