EBENSBURG — Cambridge Springs’ never-quit mantra was put to test in a big way Friday night in its PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal game against Penns Manor.
The Blue Devils mustered just six points in the first half and found itself, again, in trouble entering the final 16 minutes of play.
And, again, like it did in the District 10 championship game against West Middlesex, Cambridge Springs soldiered on.
The Comets were just too much.
The Devils saw their historic season come to an end with a 53-25 loss to Penns Manor at Central Cambria High School.
“They’re pretty good,” Cambridge Springs coach Ryan McKissock said of the Comets. “Best team we’ve seen this year by far. Like we told our kids, they’re sophomores, juniors, some freshmen ... We told them, we’re pretty good for our district, but we’re not this good yet. We have a long way to go to be good at this level. It was a learning experience for us.”
Cambridge Springs’ swarming defense had the Comets rattled early on. But Penns Manor made the difficult shots to open the contest with a 12-0 run.
The Devils, meanwhile, couldn’t get anything going offensively. Madison Yanc took the first shot — a miss — for Cambridge Springs with 2:33 left in the first quarter. She corralled the rebound and laid it in to put the Devils on the board.The Devils finished the first quarter 2 of 7 from the floor with nine turnovers and down 19-4.
It didn’t get any better in the second. The Comets continued to knock down everything they put up. And like against West Middlesex in the District 10 title game, foul trouble mounted for the Devils. Cambridge trailed 42-6 at the half and had four players with at least two fouls.
Penns Manor missed just five shots in the first half, making 16 of 21 attempts for 76.2 percent. Megan Dumm led the Comets with 15 points. Deja Gillo had 10 points at the break.
“In the first half, you could see it, they were a little jittery or whatever,” McKissock said. “They just aren’t used to this kind of competition. We’ve only seen someone like this once and that was Villa (Maria) and that was a long time ago. We have to schedule some better teams and keep working on getting better.”
The Devils came out fighting in the second half, scoring on their first two possessions. Yanc had a layup and Hailee Rodgers knocked down a pair of free throws to make the score 44-10 with 5:35 left in the third.
Cambridge Springs outscored Penns Manor 10-7 in the third and 19-11 in the second half.
The first-half deficit was just too much to overcome.
Dumm led the Comets (18-6) with 15 points. Kassidy Smith added 14 points and Deja Gillo chipped in with 12 points.
Madison Yanc paced the Blue Devils with 10 points.
“Our kids normally aren’t scared of anybody,” McKissock said. “This team was obviously better than any team we’ve seen. They still played hard in the second half and that is what we are going to hang our hat on. We’re very proud of our defense and the effort that they gave. In the second half, we played well. In the first half, we did not.”
The Devils end their season at 18-4. Their run adds to a spectacular school year for the Lady Blue Devils’ athletic teams. In the fall, the girls soccer team also won the program’s first District 10 title. Finley Rauscher, Makenzie and Madison Yanc were also members of that squad.
“Great season,” McKissock said. “First year and just super proud of the kids. They’re great kids. They’ll get better. They want to get right back at it, because they want to come back here and win next year.”
Penns Manor advances to face WPIAL champion Neshannock, a 51-48 winner over Windber, in the semifinals on Monday.