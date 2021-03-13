HERMITAGE — What happens when an unstoppable force meets an unmovable object? On Friday, the unmovable object stood its ground for eight minutes, but the unstoppable force prevailed in the end.
Cambridge Springs’ second ranked defense wasn’t enough to slow down Kennedy Catholic’s first ranked offense in the District 10 class 2A final as the Golden Eagles beat the Devils 66-49. But, early on, it looked like it just might be.
The Blue Devils started the game with energy and enthusiasm. On the first possession, junior Nathan Held secured an offensive rebound and, despite a foul, made the layup. On the second Cambridge possession, the Devils grabbed three offensive rebounds and dominated the Golden Eagles in the paint.
On the other end of the floor, the Blue Devil defense held firm. Kennedy was hard pressed to find an open shot and several contested jumpers bounced harmlessly off the rim.
After the first quarter, Cambridge was up 13-6.
In the second quarter, Kennedy caught fire. The squad made five 3-pointers and shot a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line. The Golden Eagles ended the quarter with 27 points to take a 31-25 lead at halftime.
The six-point halftime deficit was as close as Cambridge would get the rest of the game.
“We came out strong and took care of the basketball in the first half. I think we got caught up in their kind of game too much. We needed to slow the ball down and play our half court sets,” Cambridge Springs head coach Becky Leandro said. “We tried to start running with them, and they are too good of a team to do that with. They’re too fast and quick. They are a very good team.”
Senior forward Trent Wheeler scored a basket only a few seconds into the second half. Over the next several minutes, Cambridge went on a cold streak.
Kennedy scored 16 unanswered points before junior Hunter Spaid made two free throws with 1:19 left in the third quarter. The Blue Devils were down 52-33 entering the final stanza.
The Golden Eagles continued to be an unstoppable force in the fourth quarter, pouring 14 more points on the Blue Devils to finish with 66 points. The point total was ten more than Cambridge has let up all season.
Leading Kennedy Catholic in points was DaJuan Young with 22.
The Golden Eagles won their 28th District title with the win over Cambridge Springs. The most recent one was in 2019, at the tail end of four straight PIAA state championships. The first three were were in 1A and the last in 6A.
The Blue Devils end the season as the District runner-up and a 16-5 record. In a typical postseason, two or more teams would advance from the district to state playoffs, but due to COVID-19, only the district winner advances.
“We worked extremely hard this season and made it all the way to the district final,” Leandro said. “In any other year the season would continue for us, but unfortunately this is it.”
Spaid led the team with 16 points. Jayden Shinksy and Held added 13 each.
The Blue Devils graduate Wheeler (11.1 ppg), Shinksy (10.9), Zane Smith (2.4) and Asa Henderson (2.1). Returning next year are Held (16.1) and Spaid (6.9).
“At Cambridge Springs we don’t rebuild, we just reload,” Leandro said.