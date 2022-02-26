Entering Friday's match, the Cambridge Springs and Eisenhower boys basketball teams had split the season series. The Blue Devils the first game 61-44 on Jan. 7 while the Knights took the second matchup 68-62 on Feb. 1.
However, Friday's District 10 2A quarterfinal match was more lopsided. Playing at Meadville Area Senior High School's House of Thrills, the Blue Devils dominated their Region 2 rivals 68-38 to win the rubber match and move on to a semi-final matchup with one seed Kennedy Catholic on Tuesday. The win also secures a state playoff spot for the Blue Devils.
The Blue Devils got off to a fast start as they went out to a 16-8 lead after the first quarter. Following a three-pointer by Kael Hunt that cut the Cambridge Springs' lead to 5-4, the Blue Devils went on a 11-4 run to end the quarter thanks to three-pointers by Nathan Held and Ethan Counasse.
"I think it was huge to get out to a nice little lead because we were 1-1 even in the series and I think the longer you let a team hang around and stay with you, the more confidence they build and the more they can beat you, they can beat you, they can beat you and they have that," said Cambridge Springs head coach Becky Leandro.
Despite the Blue Devils' fast start, the Knights still made things interesting. A Curt Darling three from the top of they key cut the Blue Devils' lead to five points. However, the Blue Devils went on a 6-0 run to make the score 27-15. A Josh Reisenauer transition lay in off a block ended the half with the Blue Devils leading 31-18.
Entering the second half, Kristopher Bunk earned a three-point play following a Knights' steal to make it 31-21. However, the Blue Devils controlled the rest of the game as they went out to an 11-0 run. The Blue Devils ended the third quarter leading 50-28.
The final eight minutes were just as dominate for the Blue Devils, as they outscored the Knights 18-10.
"We think about it," said forward Parker Schmidt. "We regroup. We come out. We come strong out. We go at them."
One factor that helped the Blue Devils defeat the Knights was their size. The 6-5 Held and the 6-4 Schmidt dominated the paint against the smaller Knights. Schmidt recorded a double double with 21 points and 12 rebounds while Held posted 16 points and eight rebounds.
"Height advantage is huge in this game," Schmidt said. "Nate Held and I had a couple of inches on them. We went to work inside and did our thing."
Ethan Counasse also recorded in double figures with 13 points. Josh Reisenauer added nine points.
For the Knights, Hunt led the team with 11 points on a trio of threes. Bunk added nine points while Kyler Black scored six.
The Knights' top two scorers, Wyatt Lookinghouse and Darling, average 16.0 and 11.9 points per game, respectively. However, the Blue Devils' defense held both players to five points each.
"I think defensively this time, we changed a lot of things up and Curt Darling and Wyatt Lookinghouse, they're great players and we went with the triangle 2 on them and stopped them," Leandro said. "I think we did a nice job and I think that was a big difference. They weren't a factor in this game."
The Blue Devils' next opponent Kennedy Catholic has a record of 19-4 and finished 16-0 in Region 1 play. The Eagles defeated eight seed Cochranton 77-50 on Friday to get to the semi-finals.
"They have a great program there and a great winning tradition," Leandro said. "Plus, their shooters, they got some shooters. We gotta make sure we take care of them."
Cambridge Springs (68)
Schmidt 8 2-2 21, Held 5 3-4 16, Counasse 5 0-2 13, Reisenauer 4 1-2 9, Spaid 0 0-0 3, Campbell 1 1-2 3, Riley 1 0-0 3.
Totals 23 7-12 68.
Eisenhower (38)
Hunt 1 0-0 11, Bunk 3 3-5 9, Black 3 0-0 6, Darling 0 2-2 5, Lookinghouse 2 1-2 5, Venman 1 0-0 2.
Totals 11 5-9 38.
Cambridge Springs 16 15 19 18 — 68
Eisenhower 8 10 10 10 — 38
3-point goals: Cambridge Springs — Held, Spaid, Schmidt, Counasse, Riley; Eisenhower — Hunt 3, Darling.
Records: Cambridge Springs 13-10, 10-4 Region 2; Eisenhower 13-10, 10-4 Region 2.