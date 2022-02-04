GUYS MILLS — Entering Wednesday's game, Cambridge Springs and Maplewood were at the top of the Region 2 standings not having lost a game to a region opponent. That all changed when the two teams met at Maplewood's gymnasium on Wednesday night.
What was supposed to be a meeting of two high-powered offenses, was anything but as the Blue Devils come out on top 34-28 to gain sole possession of first place in Region 2.
"I would say overall, I thought our kids played pretty hard and they definitely showed that they want to compete for another region championship this year," said Cambridge Springs head coach Ryan McKissock. "I thought our defensive effort was outstanding."
The Blue Devils' defensive effort showed from the start of the game as they limited the Tigers to only two points in the first quarter. The Blue Devils led 8-2 after one.
The Tigers offense came alive in the second quarter as they outscored the Blue Devils 14-9 as they only went down by a point going into the locker room.
The Tigers then used a 9-5 advantage in the third quarter to go up by three points heading into the final eight minutes. However, the Blue Devils took back control of the game as they outscored the Tigers 12-3 during the fourth quarter.
Part of the Blue Devils' success was limiting the Tigers' top scorers. Not one Tigers crossed double figures as Izzy Eimer led the team with nine points. Eimer averages 11.3 points per game.
Sadie Thomas was also shut down offensively as she only scored six points. Thomas, who's the Tigers' leading scorer at 13.9 points per game, was guarded by Makenzie Yanc.
"We changed some of our match ups before than what we would normally do against them," McKissock said. "We actually put [Yanc] on Sadie Thomas. I thought [Yanc] did a pretty good job on her. She held her to six points and really battled with her all night long and I thought that was one of the main keys, taking Thomas out of the game. She's a pretty good player."
Yanc also contributed on the offensive side of the ball, leading the Blue Devils with 13 points on four made threes. Madison Yanc contributed 11 points. The Yanc sisters scored all but ten of the Blue Devils' total points.
Even though the Blue Devils now sit atop Region 2 with an 11-3 record, McKissock and his team are taking a game-by-game approach to the rest of the season.
"I mean we've been there before," McKissock said. "Last night's game was just another game. We know it doesn't really mean a whole lot. There's a lot of season left to be played and that's kinda how we approached it."
Cambridge Springs will next host non-region opponent DuBois Central Catholic on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Maplewood is set to host Cochranton for another Region 2 match up on Monday at 7 p.m.