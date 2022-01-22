CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Cambridge Springs boys basketball team defeated Region 2 opponent Youngsville 66-32 on Friday night for their seventh consecutive win. After a 1-4 start to the season, the Blue Devils are now 6-0 in region competition and 8-4 overall.
The Blue Devils controlled the game from the tip, going out to a 20-7 lead after the first quarter. Their lead ballooned to 38-14 at halftime.
Ethan Counasse led all scorers with 19 points to go along with four three-pointers. Nathan Held contributed 17 points, Hunter Spaid finished with 11 points with nine of them coming from beyond the arc. Josh Reisenauer added eight points.
Cambridge Springs will host another Region 2 opponent in Union City on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.