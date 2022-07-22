An opportunity presented itself for Connor Cyphert and he took full advantage of it.
After one of his teammates got injured, Cyphert stepped up and will fight in the Clash at the Casino MMA and boxing event on Saturday. Cyphert will take on Tyler VanTassel in an MMA fight at Presque Isle Downs and Casino in Erie. VanTassel is 1-0 while this is Cyphert’s first official MMA fight.
“I’ve been training here at Southwick dojo for about a year-and-a-half and I’ve done some kickboxing events,” Cyphert said. “I hold the title in kickboxing and I want to venture and make my way in to doing the cage, do some stand up and get some grappling in. I’ve been training it up in here now, so it’s just time to put the skills to the test.”
To prepare for the fight, Cyphert has continued his training at Southwick Kickboxing and Grappling in Meadville.
Cyphert feels confident training under the direction of Dale Southwick, the owner of Southwick Kickboxing and Grappling.
“He also fought professionally in the cage as well back in the day, so he’s just trying to give back to us and train some fighters up and get our names out there,” Cyphert said.
When he first accepted the fight, Cyphert weighted 213 pounds. Now, he’s down to 184 pounds.
“It’s definitely challenging,” Cyphert said. “It takes discipline and a lot of yelling and a lot of sweating, but it pays off in the end. It definitely is worth it, but it’s definitely a lot of hard work.”
Cyphert isn’t a total stranger to the spotlight. In February, Cyphert won a world championship belt in a kickboxing event in New Jersey. As a white belt, Cyphert defeated a fighter with a second degree black belt in taekwando.
“It definitely made all the nights I came in here and worked my ass off worth it and I think it definitely brought us closer together as a dojo, as a tribe, as a family. It definitely laid some more concrete for the foundation of this long journey of martial arts,” Cyphert said. “I mean it was exhilarating. I definitely cried when they raised my hand. I definitely teared up. It was definitely exciting.”
Despite having to prepare for Saturday’s fight on short notice, Cyphert feels that he’s ready.
“I feel confident,” Cyphert said. “I feel ready to go. I feel like I can go out there and give 100 percent of what I trained five, six days a week, so I’m feeling confident. I’m feeling mentally strong, spiritually strong and physically strong.”
