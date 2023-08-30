The Steelers are signing veteran cornerback Desmond King, who was released by the Houston Texans, and adding him to their 53-man roster, team sources have told the Post-Gazette.
To make room for King, who was a first-team All-Pro in 2018, the Steelers are expected to release punter Braden Mann.
The Steelers were looking to add a cornerback from the waiver wire because their depth on the outside was a little thin. King, who is 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, started 53 of 95 games with three different teams, most recently with the Texans.
In two seasons in Houston, he started 25 of 33 games and had five interceptions, 14 passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
