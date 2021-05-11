COCHRANTON — The Union City Bears softball team kept its undefeated season alive on Monday and showed why they are ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 2A, according to MaxPreps.
The Bears took down the Cardinals 12-0 at Cochranton. The Region 2 win was Union City’s 12th straight. On their impressive run this season, they have outscored opponents 177-10.
Union City head coach Jerry VanZandt said they used a new approach against Cochranton and he liked the results.
“We tried to take a little pressure off of them. They all got in here, got warmed up, didn’t waste time, but they also weren’t pressing today. When they don’t press, there’s not much they can’t accomplish,” VanZandt said. “They can hit, they can run, they can throw, they can pitch, they can do it all when they’re not pressing. I was happy to see that today because it was a big game for us. Cochranton is a good team, they are well coached.”
After a scoreless inning, the Bears got warmed up in the second. After a single and an error, the Bears had runners on second and third bases. Michayla Magee hit a fly ball to right field, which was caught for an out, but allowed Abigail Tingley and Rienna Higley to score.
Union City stayed on the attack in the third. Eliza Reynolds and Sydney Gilbert scored before Tingley drilled a home run in deep center field. Her homer also brought Cyaira Zielinksi in to score. The Bears held a 6-0 lead after three innings.
On the other side, Cochranton struggled to get hits or get on base.
“We’re still trying to find our bats. We’re an extremely talented hitting team, but we just can’t seem to find them right now,” Cochranton head coach Mitch Shreve said. “That’s part of the game though, sometimes as a team you lose it.”
Union City played tough defense and made a handful of impressive stops in the infield. There were several occasions when it appeared the Cardinals would get on base, but a diving grab by the Bears secured an out at first.
“We’re trying to get our confidence back and get back in the groove. It’s hard to get in the groove when you play a great defensive team like Union City,” Shreve said. “I think they robbed us of three or four hits.”
The Bears added six more runs in the fifth inning to put the game away. Eliza Reynolds and Cathryn Reynolds hit back-to-back doubles and several Bear batters were walked.
After blanking the Cards in the bottom of the fifth, the Bears won a five-inning mercy rule victory.
Cochranton ended with three hits on the day. Kaylin Rose, Josey Vittorio and Chloa Lippert each hit one. On the mound, Taytum Jackson allowed six hits and six runs in a loss.
“Every loss is a learning experience. You look at the parts that need work and you say ‘OK, tomorrow we will correct and fix these things.’” Shreve said. “The biggest thing is just finding confidence in that we did hit the ball hard today and got some hits. We need to build off that.”
The Cardinals dropped to 7-7 overall and 4-6 in the region.
For the Bears, the team ended with 11 hits. Eliza Reynolds went 3-for-3 on the day and Cyaira Zielinski hit 2-for-3.
Tingley got the win on the mound. She allowed zero runs off of three hits while striking out four batters. She also hit 2-for-2 on the day with two RBIs and two runs.
Though Union City got the win, there are always things to improve on.
“We can always get better. We didn’t get all our bunts down today when against Cambridge Springs that was our bread and butter,” VanZandt said. “Today, I think we could have done some damage with the small ball, but we didn’t put them down like we did the other night so we can always improve there.”
Union City is now 12-0 overall and 10-0 in region play.
With an undefeated record late in the season, some teams may be looking ahead to the postseason, but VanZandt said the team is focused on one game at a time.
“I’ve coached a lot of softball teams, but this one is not hard to motivate. They really love playing everyday. They don’t like to have practice cancelled and they really wanna be here,” VanZandt said. “That makes it easy for me and coach (Mike) Schrecengost and coach (Zach) Hale because its not hard to get them going. They’re just licking their chops everyday to play another game.”