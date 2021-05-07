SAEGERTOWN — Saegertown freshman Mikaila Obenrader has been on a tear this month.
In Saturday’s game against Cochranton, she pitched a no-hitter and struck out 16 batters in a 4-0 win. She followed that performance by allowing three hits and zero runs against the Cardinals on Thursday at Bertram Park.
Obenrader has hurled a total of 29 strikeouts and allowed zero runs in her last two games on the mound.
“I was nervous, but pretty confident coming into the game,” Obenrader said. “I think we can keep this up. Our team played really well today.”
Obenrader’s arm and the Panther defense led Saegertown to a 1-0 win against Cochranton and sole possession of second place in Region 2.
“We definitely use her to our advantage. It’s great having someone that is such a strong leader at such a young age,” Saegertown head coach Jenn Krider said. “She makes adjustments well, keeps her head on her shoulders and doesn’t get shaken easily. It’s really nice to have such a consistent, young, strong pitcher.”
Saegertown kept Cochranton from scoring any runs, but Cardinal pitcher Taytum Jackson had a stellar performance as well. Jackson only allowed four hits all game and struck out five batters. She forced nine ground outs and four fly outs to keep the Panthers off the bases for most of the game.
“We played great defense today and Taytum played great only giving up one run. You can’t ask anymore from your pitcher,” Cochranton head coach Mitch Shreve said. “We had a lot of big defensive plays when we needed them, but we need to get our bats hot again.”
The Cardinal defense allowed one run on the day.
In the bottom of the fifth, Saegertown’s Abigail Kirdahy got on base as a result of Cochranton’s only error on the day. After reaching second base on a wild pitch, she was brought home by Kylie Thompson’s single to right field.
Kirdahy’s run would be all Saegertown needed to pull off the win.
“It was hard to squeeze hits in because Cochranton came ready to play today,” Krider said. “We were hitting, it was just hard to find a hole out there.”
Following the run, Cochranton mustered just one hit over the final two innings.
“She (Obenrader) did a great job against us on Saturday keeping us off balance. I thought we responded better today with staying on balance, but she does a great job of hitting her spots,” Shreve said. “She threw a lot of great pitches that we stared at for the third strike and you can’t do that if you want to win a ball game.”
Cochranton’s three hits on the day came from Jaylin McGill, Lexie Moore and Chloe Lippert. McGill’s hit was a double.
The Cardinal offense has fallen as of late. Earlier in the season, the team won games with high run totals (17, 16, 12, 12). Over the past three games, Cochranton has a total of four runs.
“We’ve always had great confidence in our bats and our ability to put runs on the scoreboard. We just need to find those bats again like we had at the beginning of the season,” Shreve said. “I think the girls played amazing today, especially for what we dealt with this week and last week.”
Shreve is referring to a COVID shutdown that forced the team off the field since Saturday. Saegertown dealt with a shutdown of its own earlier in the season and has only played six games as a result.
As playoffs near, the Panthers’ young squad will need more time on the field to peak in the postseason.
“I think they need to continue to build on their chemistry. The mental game is where we need to continue to stay tough and maintain our focus, especially coming into a stretch with probably no practices,” Krider said. “I think physically we have it. We can field ground balls, we can catch fly balls, we just need to make sure we are mentally prepared for every game.”
The win moves Saegertown to 5-1 overall and in the region. Cochranton dropped to 7-6 overall and 4-5 in region play.