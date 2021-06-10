The Cambridge Springs Blue Devils and the Union City Bears play today in the PIAA softball quarterfinals at Slippery Rock University.
In a Class 1A matchup, Cambridge will play West Greene at noon. The Blue Devils own a 17-2 record and were the District 10 Champion.
Cambridge defeated Clarion Limestone 9-5 on Monday in the first round of the state tournament. Spa was led by sophomore pitcher Hailee Rodgers who allowed five runs in seven innings with five strikeouts.
Offensively, Cambridge had five extra-base hits in the win. Taylor Smith had two triples and Kenzie Lewis added one. Maddie Dragosavac and Chloe Shultz each had one double.
West Greene is the District 7 champion and comes into the game with a 19-2 record. The Pioneers beat Shade on Monday 5-4 to advance to the quarterfinals.
The 2017 and 2018 PIAA 1A state champions are led by Kiley Meek and London Whipkey. On the mound, Meek has a 1.98 earned run average. She’s struck out 124 and walked 38 batters in 116 innings. Meek has also pitched five shut outs on the season.
At the plate, Whipkey is batting a 0.526 average on the season. She has 44 RBIs, 40 hits and 16 doubles. Meek is hitting at a 0.362 average with 32 RBIs and six home runs.
“The key to our success is playing all out as a team and believing in each other,” Cambridge Springs head coach Angie Mumford said. “We will stay true to our game.”
In a Class 2A game, Union City will take on Laurel at 2 p.m. Laurel is the District 7 champion and boasts a 18-1 record.
The Spartans defeated District 7’s fourth seed, Frazier, 6-0 on Monday to advance to the quarterfinal.
Union City is the District 10 runner-up and has a 21-1 record. The Bears defeated Moniteau 9-0 on Monday to advance.
In that shutout, Abby Tingley was one out away from a perfect game and looks to play similarly today. Tingley has a 0.79 earned run average. She’s pitched 184 strikeouts and walked 14 batters in 124 innings.
On offense, the Bears have several girls with more than 20 runs scored.
Eliza Reynolds is hitting a 0.667 average on the year. She’s accumulated 42 runs off of 37 hits with 33 RBIs. Sydney Gilbert has 37 hits, 26 runs and 34 RBIs with a 0.500 average. Emylee Zielinski and Kam Gates-Bowersox each have 33 runs.
“We are going to play a talented team with a good pitcher. We will need to put the ball in play and have timely hits,” Union City head coach Jerry VanZandt said. “Our defense will need to contribute to make big plays and compliment our pitcher like they have all season.”