STATE COLLEGE — As a third-year sophomore, Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith is expected to not only take the next step of progression on the playing field but also as one of the Nittany Lions’ leaders on defense.
Smith started each of Penn State’s nine games last year at the Sam (strong side) position, but Nittany Lions coaches moved him to the Will (weak side) spot this spring. Although his placement in the defense has changed, Smith’s versatility having played both positions will prove invaluable in 2021 and beyond.
“Really, knowing both the Will position and the Sam position, I’m interchangeable and can definitely stay on the field,” Smith said last month.
With Smith moving to the Will position, second-year freshman Curtis Jacobs looks poised to replace Smith at the Sam position. While Jacobs didn’t log any starts in 2020, he did play in eight games and ended the season with nine tackles and a pass deflection as a true freshman.
“I’m really excited for the transition,” Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry said last month. “I think Curtis brings some things to the Sam position that we didn’t have athletically — very fluid, good space player, a wide receiver at times in high school. He has great ball skills.”
Returning starter Ellis Brooks — a redshirt junior — played in nine games as a Mike (middle) linebacker, and junior Jesse Luketa started all but one contest last year.
Luketa didn’t participate during either of Penn State’s open practices/scrimmages last month. After being elevated to starter following Micah Parsons’ decision to opt-out of the 2020 season because of coronavirus concerns, Luketa logged eight starts at the Will position and accumulated 59 tackles. He also added three pass deflections and a fumble recovery.
“We view both of them as starters for us,” Penn State coach James Franklin said of Brooks and Luketa. “They will both be starters for us at the linebacker position, whether it’s mike linebacker or one of the outside linebacker positions.”
While Luketa’s exact placement at the position remains to be seen, Franklin did say the 2020 team captain will find a spot on the defense where he can utilize his talent.
“I think there are also some discussions that we’ve had with Jesse about playing some other positions as well that we think he has the ability to play, which I think is not only going to help our defense, but it’s also going to help Jesse in his future with the next level,” Franklin said.
Brooks thrived as a first-time starter last season as he compiled a team-high 60 tackles, which also ranked him 10th in the Big Ten.
Redshirt junior Max Chismar, redshirt sophomore Charlie Katshir along with second-year freshman Tyler Elsdon and true freshman Kobe King offer respectable depth at the position.
“He’s been making great strides throughout spring practice,” Smith said of King. “He’s a new guy coming in — enrolled early. He’s definitely ahead of where I was when I first came in, as far as knowledge of the playbook and just being as comfortable as he is right now.”