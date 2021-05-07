CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — There has been a common theme over the years when it comes what drives success in the local high school softball ranks: the ability to properly execute small ball. Union City, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 2A by MaxPreps, is making no exceptions.
The Bears laid down six bunts on Thursday afternoon, including a suicide squeeze, to help manufacture eight runs on their way to an 8-1 win over Cambridge Springs in Region 2 action.
Union City is now 11-0 overall and 9-0 in Region 2. Cambridge Springs is 6-2 overall and 4-2 in the region.
“We set the table early and we didn’t cash them in, but I’m glad we stayed with the script,” Union City coach Jerry VanZandt said. “It’s what we planned. It’s what we practiced (Wednesday). And the girls did a nice job executing on the small ball game.”
It was a long hit that got the Bears’ small game rolling in the first inning. Emylee Zielinski led off the game with a double to the fence in center field. Kam Gates-Bowersox moved Zielinski to third on a sacrifice bunt. The throw to first was errant and allowed Gates-Bowersox to reach safely. Gates-Bowersox was eventually thrown out for interference on a ground ball off the bat of Eliza Reynolds. But Sydney Gilbert still managed to push the run across on a grounder to third.
That one-run lead held for five innings, while Union City’s Abby Tingley and the Blue Devils’ defense were able to keep the opposing offenses in check. Tingley retired the first 12 batters she faced — eight via strikeout. Hailee Rodgers broke up Tingley’s no-hitter with a single to start the fifth inning.
While Tingley was doing her job inside the circle for the Bears, the Blue Devils’ defense was doing a pretty fine job as well.
The Bears had another scoring opportunity in the second inning when Jordyn Brozell roped a leadoff double to the fence in left-center. But that runner was quickly retired when Brozell’s courtesy runner was thrown out trying to advance to third on a dropped third strike.
Union City went down in order in the third. Then in the fourth, Reynolds and Gilbert hit back-to-back singles to start the inning. They advanced a base on a sacrifice bunt by Cyiara Zielinski, but were left there after a pop-up and strikeout.
The game’s dynamic changed there.
The Bears didn’t let another opportunity slip away. The Devils, meanwhile, couldn’t cash in on the ones they were given. The result was a pair of big innings for Union City that put the game out of reach for the Spa.
Union City scored two runs in the sixth inning with the help of a pair of fielding errors and two bunts. Cambridge did get one of those runs back in the bottom half of the inning. Taylor Smith reached on a pinch-hit single. She advanced to third on a single by Paige Verbanac and scored on a bad throw on a fielder’s choice by Kylee Miller.
But the Bears answered in a big way. Emylee Zielinski ignited a big seventh inning for the Bears with a one-out single. Gates-Bowersox then reached on a bunt single. Zielinski scored on a single by Reynolds and Gates-Bowersox came in on a suicide squeeze off the bat of Gilbert. The Bears tried to squeeze another run across with Cyiara Zielinski at the plate. But after two failed attempts, Zielinski was given the green light and she blasted a home run well over the fence in left-center to plate three runs and give the Bears an 8-1 advantage.
Tingley shut the Devils down in order in the bottom half of the inning — two looking at strike three — to cap the win.
“We have to hit better,” Cambridge Springs coach Angie Mumford said. “That’s what it came down to. You have to hit better. We have to score more than one run.”
“Learn,” Mumford added. “Every day we’re learning.”
The Devils gave the Bears one of their best battles of the season.
“(The Devils) are well-coached and they are going to battle you hard, especially up here on the hill in Cambridge Springs,” VanZandt said. “We knew that coming into this game. We’re really fortunate to put it together in the fifth and sixth and seventh innings and find a way.”
Tingley gave up three hits, did not walk a batter and struck out 12. Offensively, Cyaira Zielinski, Emylee Zielinski and Gates-Bowersox had two hits each.
Rodgers gave up four earned runs with no walks. She struck out three.