Lydia Slagle is only 10 years old, but she has big goals.
Slagle, a fourth-grader at Maplewood Elementary School, wants to win the Elks Hoop Shoot national title.
“When I started and won the local shoot I told my dad I wanted to win states,” Slagle said. “When I won states, I said ‘I want to win nationals now.’ Hopefully since I won regionals and states I can also win nationals.”
The Elks Hoop Shoot is a national free throw shooting contest for boys and girls ages 8-13. Slagle competes in the girls 8-and-9-year-old division.
Slagle is in the 8-9 division because Elks is resuming the 2020 contest. The 2020 Hoop Shoot was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Townville native will shoot for the national title on Sunday, but her journey started more than a year ago. Slagle decided to try out for Hoop Shoot because of her gym teacher and father.
“It was my gym teacher’s idea because they do this every year and it was at the gym,” Slagle said. “I told my dad about it and he said I should try out so I did. I tried out and made like 14 out of 15.”
Slagle, daughter of Shane and Julie Slagle, got her smooth shot by playing basketball for the Maplewood Elementary School program. The team is coached by her dad and Slagle has played since first grade. Basketball is the young hooper’s favorite sport and her favorite player is her older sister Natalie, who plays for the Maplewood varsity team.
After the tryout, Slagle went to the local competition at Seton Catholic School in Meadville. She won and moved on the district competition in Warren, which she also won. Winning at the district level advanced her to states.
The state competition was at Bellefonte High School on March 7, 2020. Slagle and another girl each made 18 of 25 free throws and were forced into a tiebreaker. Slagle made 4 of 5 while the competitor made one.
“I wasn’t super nervous for the tiebreaker shots,” Slagle said. “My dad was probably more nervous than I was.
Slagle was right about that.
“For the first 25 I wasn’t overly concerned, but the tiebreaker was different,” Shane said. “I know that’s a big part of hoop shoot. If you make those shots you have a high likelihood of winning a competition.”
Only about a week after the win, the pandemic swept the country and forced shutdowns of daily life, including the hoop shoot.
Slagle said she was very disappointed when the hoop shoot was put on hold. She practiced her shot throughout lockdown and when the competition resumed a few weeks ago, she was ready.
At the regional competition on March 28, 2021, which includes shooters from Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey, Slagle again won her division. She made 21 of 25 and shot a perfect 5 of 5 to break the tie with a girl from New Jersey to clinch her spot in the national competition.
For the national competition, shooters across the country need to film themselves shooting with an official present and submit the video before April 30. Results from the hoop shoot will be revealed on May 14.
Slagle will complete her shots Sunday at 1 p.m. from Maplewood High School. Her performance will be broadcasted by Cool TV and WMVL 101.7 FM.
“We were able to get her into the high school on Thursday, Friday and Saturday to get familiarized with the hoop she’ll be shooting on (Sunday),” Shane said. “We have an outdoor hoop at home she usually practices on but the weather doesn’t always cooperate.”
Regardless of whether she accomplishes her goal of a national title, Slagle said she will continue to participate in future years.
“I will definitely keep shooting,” Slagle said. “It’s been really fun.”