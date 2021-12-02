The Allegheny men’s basketball team saw six players score in double figures as it opened North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) play with a 103-68 home win against Hiram on Wednesday.
Brian Roberts, Jr. led the Gators’ offense with 20 points to go with six assists, six rebounds and a pair of steals. Caden Hinckley nearly recorded a triple-double, finishing with 14 points, a game-high 13 rebounds and seven assists. Additionally, he also blocked a pair of shots. Peter Snipes also ended the night with 14 points. Jordan Greynolds had 13 points, three rebounds and three assists. Luke Barker had 11 points while Josh Ratesic finished with 10. Holden Phillips was second on the team with seven rebounds while Preston Turk had four assists.
Overall, the Gators shot 52 percent (39-of-75) from the floor and drained 13 three-pointers. The team also held a 46-33 rebound advantage.
After Hiram gained the initial lead, the Gators went on a 15-0 run to gain a 17-8 advantage. In that run, Roberts, Jr. scored seven points, while Snipes had four of them. The Blue & Gold held that advantage throughout the remainder of the half, ending on a 15-6 run, to take a 44-31 edge into the locker room.
In the opening half, Allegheny shot 44 percent (16-for-36) from the field, including six three-pointers.
Allegheny got out to a fast start in the second half, going on a 12-2 run before a Hiram timeout. Roberts, Jr. hit a pair of three pointers in that run while Snipes had four points, including a dunk. Following the timeout, Allegheny continued to control the pace of the game as they led 63-26 at the first media timeout of the half. The offense continued to fire on all cylinders as the lead grew to 82-44 midway through the second half. In the waning minutes of the game, the Allegheny advantage grew to as much as 40 as the Gators secured the conference-opening victory.
The Gators are back at home Saturday as they continue NCAC action against Kenyon.