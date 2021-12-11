Crawford County girls volleyball players were well represented on the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association all-state teams.
District 10 champions Cochranton and Conneaut each had two girls named to the all-state team.
Cochranton, the Class 1A district champion, was led by hard-hittting middle hitter Devyn Sokol this season. Sokol, a junior, made the all-state squad. Dana Jackson, also a junior, made the team as a setter. The duo helped the Cardinals win their third district title in four years.
Also in 1A, Saegertown’s Brittany Houck made the all-state team as an outside hitter. It is the senior’s third year she’s been named to the team, as she also made it as a junior and sophomore.
In Class 2A, Maplewood junior Sadie Thomas made the all-state team as an outside hitter. She also made the team last year.
The Class 3A district champion, Conneaut, was represented on the all-state team by Rylee Jones and Kaylee Mattera. Jones, a senior, made the team as a libero. Mattera, a junior, made the team as an outside hitter. Both girls played key roles in winning a third consecutive district title for the Lady Eagles.