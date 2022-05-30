SHIPPENSBURG — Before Khalon Simmons took part in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Championship, he hoped to win at least one medal. Simmons turned that into a reality as he won third place in the long jump at the state championship this weekend at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium.
Simmons became the first member of the Meadville track and field team to medal at states since 2017 when Journey Brown won the 100-meter dash in 10.43 seconds.
“It felt great to know that I improved a lot since last year enough to make it to states and to even perform well when I got there,” Simmons said. “Honestly from playing football and being used to big stadiums, so there wasn’t too much pressure on me.”
Simmons won third with a mark of 22-1.50. Only Brendan Leneghan (Saint Joseph’s Prep) and Jake Adams (Altoona) finished better with marks of 22-8.75 and 22-2.75, respectively.
Aside from the long jump, Simmons also participated in the triple jump where he finished 14th in the state. JJ Kelly (Chambersburg) won the event with a mark of 48-1.
“The first jump he had was probably his best jump and he was probably a foot-and-a-half behind the board,” said Meadville track and field coach Amy Lynn. “Then the last jump, his knee kind of buckled so he never really got to finish the jump. I know he was disappointed, but he had a really good year. We’re working some mechanics of the triple jump for him. Hopefully next year, he definitely has a better year in the triple.”
As a junior, Simmons has one more year left of being a part of the track and field team.
“Overall, it was a great experience and knowing I still have another year to compete and get better and make it there again makes it worth the hard work,” Simmons said.
