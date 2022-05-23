SLIPPERY ROCK — After falling short of the state competition last year, Khalon Simmons won’t have to wait any longer.
During the District 10 track and field championships at Slippery Rock University on Saturday, Simmons qualified for states in two events: triple jump and long jump. Simmons won the triple jump competition with a mark of 44-3.50. Simmons beat out Ethan Folmer of Slippery Rock, who scored a mark of 44-0.
“It was opposite of last year, the outcome, so that was very exciting to watch,” said Meadville head coach Amy Lynn. “I know last year was a little disappointing when (Folmer) ended up beating him, but this year, Khalon actually came back and beat (Folmer), so fantastic way to finish.”
Simmons will also be participating in the long jump in the state meet after surpassing the qualifying standard with a mark of 22-10.50 at the district meet. Simmons finished second in the long jump, only falling short to Logan Anderson of General McLane.
“Going in, I knew that there were a couple kids ahead of him,” Lynn said. “I knew that they were all capable of jumping the qualifying standard and (Anderson) jumped the qualifying standard. I’m not sure if it was his first or second jump and then he didn’t take anymore jumps. He was done, so he had already made states. Khalon actually jumped the qualifying standard three of four times between prelims and finals but he also broke our, it’s about 64 years old, long jump school record.”
Besides Simmons, a few other Bulldogs also had some notable results at the district meet. Overall, the boys team finished in eighth place in 3A with 46 points while the girls team placed fourth in 3A with 83 points.
“Overall, I think they performed very well,” Lynn said. “We were hoping for maybe some better times, but the kids were very consistent with what they ran. There were a couple kids who did better.”
The boys 4x100-meter-relay team of Simmons, Nick Williams, Konner Sayre and Alex Kinder finished in third place with a time of 44.52. Individually, Williams finished in fourth place in the 200-meter-dash in 23.63 seconds, which was a personal record. Sayre earned fifth in the 400-meter-dash in 54.38, which was also a personal record.
In the 3200-meter-run, Max Dillaman placed fifth with a time of 10:25.95. Kyler Woolstrum was right behind him with a time of 10:39.83, which was good enough for a personal record.
In the field events for the boys, Charlie Minor finished in seventh place in the pole vault with a mark of 10-9, which was a personal record. Justice Esser earned seventh place in the discus with a mark of 122-7, which was another personal record.
In the girls competition, Marlaya McCoy placed third in the 100-meter-dash in 13.19 seconds. McCoy was one of three Bulldogs to finish in the top seven in the event. Sydney Burchard (13.22) and Jessie Aitken (13.68) finished fourth and seventh, respectively. Torreuna Roberts of Erie High School won the event in 12.83 seconds.
“(Marlaya) ran consistently,” Lynn said. “It was a very tight race. It was hard to tell until the final results came out whether she was second or third. (Roberts) is just incredibly fast.”
McCoy, Burchard and Aitken were also part of the team that placed second in the 4x100-meter-relay along with Jordyn Bean. The team finished the event in 52.68 seconds. Burchard also finished in fourth place in the 200-meter-dash in 28.08 seconds, which was a personal best.
In the field, Burchard finished in fourth place in the javelin with a mark of 91-3, another personal best. Her teammate Alex Gallagher finished right ahead of her in third with 102-9, which was also a personal record.
“Syd did good,” Lynn said. I know she was really wanting to better her performance in everything that she did. I don’t think she threw as well as she wanted to in the javelin, but she still has one more year, so hopefully next year will be a big year for her.”
Marley Rodax finished in second place in the 300-meter-hurdles in 51.85 seconds. Rodax was also a part of the 4x400-meter-relay team that placed third along with Riley Fronce, Camryn Guffey and Adelaide Phillis. The team finished with a time of 4:31.71.
“For a freshman, (Marley) is one tough young lady,” Lynn said. “She actually ended up having to, she was one of our alternates in the 4x4, and had to run that (Saturday) also. She definitely gave everything that she had, so I look for big things from her in the next three years coming up.”
Also in track events, Fronce placed in third in the 400-meter-dash with a time of 1:04.89. Guffey also finished in third in the 800-meter-run with a time of 2:30.23, which was a personal best. Fronce, Guffey and Phillis were also a part of the 4x800-meter-relay team that finished in third place along with Jazalyn Andrews. They finished with a time of 10:59.81.
In other field events, Kayla Baker placed in third in the triple jump with a mark of 32-4, a personal best. Payton Costello finished fifth in discus with a mark of 95-4, which was a personal record. Bean placed seventh in the pole vault with a mark of 8-6, which was also a personal record.
While Meadville had a large showing in the district meet, other local athletes also made their mark in the 2A competition.
The Cambridge Springs team of Corbin Lehner, Adrian Peterman, Hunter Robinson and Hunter Spaid finished in tenth place in the 4x800-meter-relay with a time of 9:11.35. Lehner also placed eighth in 1600-meter-run with a time of 4:54.94, which was a personal best.
Also in the 1600-meter-run, Simeon Hunter of Conneaut placed in fifth with a time of 4:41.93, which was a personal record. Hunter also placed fifth in the 3200-meter-run with a time of 10:21.32. Also for Conneaut, Dylan Fletcher finished in seventh place with a time of 4:51.03, which was also a personal record. Zachery Wheelner also placed fifth in the 800-meter-run with a time of 2:06.49, another personal record for the Eagles.
