STATE COLLEGE – No one can deny the positive impact the NCAA transfer portal had on the Penn State defense last season.
The portal brought forth a contribution from first-team All-Big Ten defensive end Arnold Ebiketie – a Temple transfer – who topped all Nittany Lion defenders with 9.5 sacks and 18 tackles for a loss.
In his latest mock draft released on Wednesday, ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. projected Ebiketie to be selected by the Philadelphia Eagles as the 16th overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft.
Penn State fans received an early Christmas gift on Christmas Eve when former Western Kentucky wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley announced his transfer to the Nittany Lions.
Tinsley thrived in Western Kentucky’s pass-happy offense last season. Tinsley – who will be a senior in 2022 – earned accolades as a second-team All-Conference USA player after catching 87 passes for 1,402 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
The portal, however, works both ways, and a number of Nittany Lions have departed the program since the Jan. 1 Outback Bowl in search of either more playing time or a better fit.
Wednesday night, former Nittany Lions offensive lineman Des Holmes became the latest former Penn State player to announce his new transfer destination. Holmes in a statement posted to Twitter shared he will play in the Pac-12 at Arizona State next season.
Penn State’s most notable transfer departure to date this cycle is that of running back Noah Cain, who announced last week he will return to his hometown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and play for LSU next season.
Cain, a former four-star prospect, in 2019 etched a new Penn State record for rushing touchdowns by a freshman when he ran for eight that season. He earned the starting nod in 2020 before sustaining a season-ending injury during Penn State’s season opener. He again began the following season as Penn State’s starter at running back but was eventually supplanted by Keyvone Lee and never returned to his 2019 form.
The Nittany Lions’ quarterback room also suffered a loss as Ta’Quan Roberson entered the transfer portal in mid-December and resurfaced at UConn, where he’ll play for first-year Huskies’ head coach Jim Mora Jr.
Roberson, a former four-star prospect, played significant minutes against Iowa after an injury to starter Sean Clifford and finished with seven completions on 21 pass attempts with two interceptions. The game against the Hawkeyes marked Roberson’s last appearance in 2021, as quarterback Christian Veilleux moved to No. 2 on the depth chart.
Former Penn State safety Tyler Rudolph in November was the first Nittany Lions to jump-start the current transfer portal cycle. Rudolph played in four games in 2021 following a 2020 season in which he logged playing time in five contests. Last month, Rudolph announce he will continue his playing career at UMass.
A trio of former Penn State players in safety Enzo Jennings, wide receiver Norval Black and defensive lineman Joseph Appiah Darkwa have yet to announce transfer destinations.
Tinsley is Penn State’s lone incoming transfer entering the third week of January. This time last year, the Nittany Lions secured the transfer commitments of incoming players.