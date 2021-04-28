Erika Shrock hurled a perfect game over five innings to lead Conneaut to an 11-0 win against Meadville in Region 5 softball action on Tuesday.
Shrock allowed zero hits and zero walks while striking out eight batters.
On offense, the Eagles scored in all five innings. Brooke Wise smacked a home run in the fifth inning and hit a double in the first. All in all, Wise was 3-for-3 on the day with three RBIs and two runs.
Kaley Cook went 2-for-2 at bat with three RBIs and two runs. Cook also hit a triple in the fourth.
On the mound for Meadville, Katie Say allowed 11 runs on 11 hits. The sophomore also struck out six batters.
Conneaut advanced to 6-3 with the win and is 3-2 in the region. Meadville dropped to 0-7 overall and 0-6 in region play.
Conneaut (11)
(AB-R-H-BI) Mead 3-2-1-2, Bortnick 4-1-1-0, Cook 2-1-2-3, Schlosser 0-0-0-0, Shepard 3-1-1-0, Wise 3-2-3-3, Harrington 2-0-0-1, Grebiner 1-2-1-0, Hannan 0-1-0-0, Stevenson 3-0-1-0, Rader 0-1-0-0, Jordan 2-0-1-0, Shrock 3-0-0-0. Totals 26-11-11-9.
Meadville (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Phillips 2-0-0-0, Blood 2-0-0-0, Say 2-0-0-0-0, Dillaman 2-0-0-0, Carr 2-0-0-0, Hilson 2-0-0-0, Ashton 1-0-0-0, Decker 1-0-0-0, Longo 1-0-0-0. Totals 15-0-0-0.
Conneaut 312 23xx—11 11 0
Meadville 000 00xx— 0 0
BATTING
2B: C — Stevenson, Cook, Mead, Wise.
3B: C — Cook.
HR: C — Wise
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) C — Shrock W 5-0-0-0-0-8; M — Say L 5-11-11-9-2-6.
Records: Conneaut 6-3; Meadville 0-7.