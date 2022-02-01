SAEGERTOWN – The Saegertown girls’ basketball team held off a fourth-quarter surge to defeat Seneca 36-32 in a Region 2 matchup on Monday . The victory improves the Panthers’ record to 6-9 overall and 4-3 in region play.
5’6’’ guard Maggie Triola paced Saegertown with eight points in the first quarter. Triola was just as dangerous beyond the arc and banked in a buzzer-beater to give Saegertown a 21-16 lead entering the half.
Finding holes in the Seneca defense was Triola’s key to success. Saegertown head coach Amy Braymer discussed how her sophomore athlete came through in the clutch for the Panthers.
“I was proud of (Triola),” Braymer said. “She took the shots that were open and that’s what we want our players to do.”
Triola came back from the half and drilled her third three of the night. Despite only scoring one more point in the third quarter, Saegertown shut out Seneca and increased the lead to 25-16.
Nevertheless, Seneca stormed back and put across 16 points in the final frame – the same amount provided through the first three quarters. The Bobcats took advantage of Saegertown’s four fouls within the first two-and-a-half minutes of the second half by going 5-for-11 at the charity stripe. Additionally, a the Bobcats’ change to a full court press in the final period caused the Panthers to turn the ball over, which cut down the deficit.
Furthermore, the fouls proved costly for Saegertown as Averie Braymer and Hailee Gregor fouled out, which left no more players on the bench. Triola, who cashed in on 17 points in the contest, was also one foul away from exiting.
Still, Saegertown earned their fair share of trips to the foul line as well. The Panthers picked up all 11 points in the fourth quarter from free throw attempts to come away with the win.
“We were really practicing throughout the week on foul shots,” Triola said. “We had a hoop shoot and it really helped.”
Saegertown will travel to Youngsville for another intra-Region 2 battle on Thursday, Feb. 3. The two rivals tip-off at 7:30 p.m. as the Panthers look for their first road win of the season.