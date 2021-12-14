Meadville lost a 43-34 non-region matchup with Wilmington at the House of Thrills on Monday.
The Lady Bulldogs not only had to battle the Greyhounds, but they had to do so with about half of their roster out of commission.
“With the times going on right now, we had six or seven players that can’t attend this week’s games or practices,” Meadville head coach Jason Longo said. “We should have a full squad on Tuesday next week. That’s what we’re dealing with.”
Despite suiting up six healthy players, Meadville didn’t back down and played hard until the final whistle. Though, the ’Dogs were slow out of the gate.
Wilmington held a 14-5 lead after the first quarter and a 28-12 lead at halftime. Frequent turnovers plagued Meadville and Wilmington made the most out of the extra possessions — especially freshman Lia Krarup.
Krarup converted on four 3-pointers in the first half, including a half court buzzer beater to send the team into halftime with all of the momentum.
After halftime, Meadville looked sluggish for the first several minutes but with 2:44 left in the third quarter junior Sydney Burchard scored on a 3-pointer. She followed it with a mid-range jumper on the next possession to give the offense some legs.
The Lady Bulldogs scored 11 points over the final three minutes of the third quarter. Senior point guard Phoebe Templin converted on a layup at the buzzer thanks to a steal at half court by Reese Burnett.
Meadville was down 40-23 entering the final stanza, but momentum was in their favor.
They kept momentum through the rest of the game and Wilmington 11-3 in the fourth, but it was too little too late. Several opportunities in the last couple minutes were wasted because of turnovers, a theme for the team.
“What we talked about every timeout, every quarter break and after the game is the turnovers. For us to be competitive we can’t turn it over the way we did,” Longo said. “We would get close a couple of times and then we’d throw the ball away four or five times in a row and you can’t win with that.”
Longo is proud of his team’s fight, especially considering that the five starters played all but three minutes of the game.
“I think the girls didn’t back down. We had six girls and they played the every minute 150 percent. They gave it their all and supported each other,” Longo said. “We have a young and inexperienced team, but we’re getting better and better each time we play. We need these game-time scenarios because a lot of these girls haven’t played in basketball games in quite a few years. I’m extremely proud of them, especially with how they played tonight.”
Templin paced the Lady Bulldogs with 14 points. Burchard and Avery Phillips scored nine and eight, respectively.
Krarup led all scorers with 22 points.
With the loss, Meadville is 0-3 on the season. They host Jamestown on Wednesday at the House of Thrills.
Wilmington (43)
Krarup 8 1-2 22, Gardner 3 0-0 6, Whiting 2 0-2 4, Phanco 2 0-0 4, Flick 0 3-4 3, Dieter 1 0-0 2, Brewer 0 2-2 2.
Totals 16 5-9 43.
Meadville (34)
Templin 7 0-0 14, Burchard 3 0-0 9, Phillips 3 2-4 8, Carr 1 0-0 2, Burnett 0 1-3 1.
Totals 15 3-7 34.
Wilmington 14 14 12 3 — 43
Meadville 5 7 11 11 — 34
3-point goals: Wilmington — Krarup 5; Meadville — Burchard.
Records: Wilmington 2-1, 0-0 Region 4 Meadville 0-3, 9-1 Region 5.