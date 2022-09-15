The Meadville boys soccer team defeated Crawford County rival Conneaut 1-0 behind freshman Graham Shellhaas’ second-half goal at Bender Field on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs swept the season series after winning the first meeting 2-0 on Aug. 31.
“We won with heart and hustle,” said Meadville head coach Jim Miller. “That’s what we won with tonight. That team out-possessed us in the first half. That was a much better team than the last time we played them. I don’t like to admit we got out-possessed, but we got out-possessed. Fortunately, we could defend.”
The first 40 minutes of the game was dominated by the defenses. Both teams had their chances to score, but no one could find the back of the net by halftime.
“We had possession the first half for most of the first half, but we just couldn’t put it in the net,” said Conneaut head coach Scott Hinterleiter. “We cannot finish. We’re struggling with that.”
About five minutes into the second half, Shellhaas scored for the only goal of the game. Alex Kinder won a ball in the Eagles’ half of the field and then passed to Peyton Gorney, who fired a cross to Shellhaas. Shellhaas proceeded to kick the ball into the back of the net to give the Bulldogs the lead.
“It was composure,” Miller said. “At halftime, we talked about one where he just got nervous in front and blasted one over in the first half and so often times, players can become timid and worrisome and they’re worried about hitting it over again. Graham did not. Boom. Set it down. Boom. Hit the net. Did his job.”
Bulldogs goalkeeper Noah Stump earned the shutout at goal after playing both halves.
“Noah Stump, he was solid,” Miller said. “Definitely solid... We decided to keep him in for the whole game because of what he did in the first half. Simon (Farrelly-Jackson) was doing a wonderful job at defense. Normally, we switch at halftime. Today we didn’t. He earned the shutout. He’s the big man on campus.”
For the Eagles, goalkeeper Kyle White saved every shot except for the goal by Shellhaas.
“He had some really wonderful stops down there,” Hinterleiter said. “I wouldn’t want anybody else but him in there.”
After Wednesday’s win, the Bulldogs are now riding a four-game winning streak. During the streak, the Bulldogs have not surrendered a goal and haven’t allowed the ball to enter the net since their 6-1 loss to General McLane to open the season.
“Four games in a row we haven’t given up a goal,” Miller said. “That’s good for these boys.”
Meadville will start getting into the Region 5 portion of its schedule when it hosts Corry on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
As for the Eagles, they will be on the road again on Saturday to take on non-region opponent North East at 11 a.m before they start playing against Region 2 teams.
“We just gotta work hard everyday,” Hinterleiter said. “We got one more game and then we go into region and then we got Slippery Rock, Hickory, Greenville, all these teams right in a row, so we’re in a tough region. I just want the kids to grow every game and just get better. That’s all I can ask them to do.”
