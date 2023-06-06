UPPER ST. CLAIR — Led by the arm of Henry "Hank" Shaffer, Saegertown baseball defeated Bishop Canevin 6-0 on Monday in the Class 1A PIAA baseball state playoffs at Boyce Mayview Park.
In seven innings, Shaffer pitched a no-hitter, striking out nine and leading the Panthers to an errorless victory.
"We feel fantastic," said Saegertown assistant coach David Bradley. "Hank obviously pitched a fantastic baseball game. He's was our leader as usual and we got the job done."
Saegertown will play again on Thursday against Clarion. A time and location have yet to be determined.
In the first inning, Luke Young started the Panthers off on the right foot has he hit a triple to send a batter home. Henry Shaffer then hit an RBI single and scored himself on a passed ball to give the Panthers a 3-0 lead early.
Defensively, it was all Henry Shaffer and the strong defense behind him. The Panthers allowed no hits and no errors and completely shut down Bishop Canevin.
"The guys played terrific behind Hank," said Bradley. "We talked about playing clean baseball behind him and that's what they did. There was a lot of ground baseball and they played it perfectly."
Back on offense, the Panthers didn't need any more big hits to win the game. Henry Shaffer, William Shaffer, DeMarcus Manning, Sully Zirkle, and Wyatt Burchill all hit singles. But it was the Panthers' base running that truly stood out. Saegertown stole eight bases total with Burchill stealing three alone.
"That's just been our game plan every game this year," said Bradley. "We want to get on the bases and we want to to run. That defines Saegertown baseball."
If winning a state title wasn't enough to motivate the Panthers this spring, there are a couple more factors pumping up the Panthers. The first is head coach Nick Leslie, who is currently serving a two-game suspension. Leslie has given the keys to the team to Bradley and now has his suspension half complete. If Saegertown can win against Clarion, they will get their head coach back for a game at Penn State.
"These guys absolutely played for coach Nick today," said Bradley. "He's our leader. We all love coaching with him or playing for him."
The second motivator is a rematch with West Middlesex, who beat Saegertown 2-0 in the District 10 final on May 30.
"We can't think that far ahead," said Bradley. "I know Clarion is a good baseball team so we will have our hands full there."
Saegertown (6)
(AB-R-H-BI) Burchill 3-2-1-0, Young 3-2-1-1, H. Shaffer 3-1-1-1, Zirkle 4-0-1-0, W. Shaffer 2-1-1-1, Manning 3-0-1-0, Joe. Grundy 3-0-0-0, Jordan 3-0-0-0, Jon. Grundy 2-0-0-0, Wilkinson 1-0-0-0. Totals 27-6-6-3.
Bishop Canevin (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Dom 2-0-0-0, Kole 3-0-0-0, Tyler 2-0-0-0, Mason 3-0-0-0, Quentin 3-0-0-0, Kellen 3-0-0-0, Lucas 2-0-0-0, Aiden 1-0-0-0, Aaron 2-0-0-0. Totals 21-0-0-0.
Saegertown 301 001 1 — 6 6 0
Bishop Canevin 000 000 0 — 0 0 1
BATTING
3B: S — Young
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) S — H. Shaffer WP 7.0-0-0-0-4-9; B — Tyler LP 3.0-0-2-1-3-6, Kole 4.0-6-4-4-1-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.