The District 10 2023 all-region baseball rosters were announced Tuesday.
Two Meadville Bulldogs were selected to the second-team all-region team. Juniors Rocco Tartaglione and Brighton Anderson made the Region 5 team.
Meadville finished their season 15-7 overall and lost to Cathedral Prep in the playoffs.
For Region 3, Cambridge Springs was represented by Tristen Mazzadra and Gunnar Gage on the first team and Bradyn Field, Bryce Kania and Preston Gorton on the second team.
Maplewood's Ethan Peterson, Jacob Woge and Andrew Proper were named to the second team all-region. Cochranton had Blake Foulk and Jack Rynd on the first team and Walker Carroll on the second team.
Region 3 champion Saegertown, who advanced to the state quarterfinals this season, had Henry Shaffer and Joe Grundy made the first team all-region.
Sully Zirkle made the second team and Shaffer was also named the region player of the year.
REGION 1 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Nolan Reichard, Reynolds, sr., C
Jack Leipheimer, Sharpsville, sr., 1B
Garrett Heller, Wilmington, sr., 1B
Gio Rococi, West Middlesex, sr., 2B
Braydon Porter, Greenville, sr., 2B
Stephen Tarnoci, Sharpsville, sr., 3B
Troy Bachman, Mercer, sr., SS
Noah Philson, Greenville, jr., OF
Ty Mikulin, Wilmington, jr., OF
Soren Hedderick, Greenville, jr., OF
Julian Trott, West Middlesex, sr., OF
Chase Hostetler, Lakeview, sr., DH
Jake Mattocks, Mercer, sr., U
Richie Preston, West Middlesex, sr., P
Maddox Bell, Lakeview, so., P
SECOND TEAM
Nick Solderich, Greenville, so., C
David Moyer, Sharpsville, jr., C
Richie Preston, West Middlesex, sr., 1B
Carter DeJulia, Sharpsville, jr., 2B
Rocky Serafino, Wilmington, jr., 3B
Jack Strausser, Greenville, jr., SS
Luke Distler, Sharpsville, jr., SS
Owen Dye, Lakeview, so., OF
Josh Divens, Sharpsville, jr., OF
Ben Miller, Wilmington, jr., OF
Bowen Briggs, West Middlesex, jr., DH
Braden Scarvel, Sharpsville, sr., U
Jake Mattocks, Mercer, sr., P
Noah Philson, Greenville, jr., P
Garrett Heller, Wilmington, sr., P
Region champion – Greenville
Region player of the year – Stephen Tarnoci, Sharpsville
Region pitcher of the year – Richie Preston, West Middlesex
REGION 3 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Tristen Mazzadra, Cambridge Springs, jr., C
Blake Foulk, Cochranton, jr., C
Trevin Capela, Union City, so., C
Jack Rynd, Cochranton, sr., 1B
Eli Wilson, Rocky Grove, jr., 2B
Joe Grundy, Saegertown, sr., 3B
Ben Burkhardt, Iroquois, sr., SS
Matthew DeSimone, Youngsville, jr., OF
Gunnar Gage, Cambridge Springs, sr., OF
Shawn Pascuzzi, Eisenhower, jr., OF
Ethan Senz, Youngsville, sr., OF
Cole Kellogg, Eisenhower, jr., DH
Henry Shaffer, Saegertown, sr., U
Ben Burkhardt, Iroquois, sr., P
Henry Shaffer, Saegertown, sr., P
David Manning, Youngsville, fr., P
SECOND TEAM
Ethan Peterson, Maplewood, sr., C
Aaron Wetjen, Rocky Grove, so., 1B
Jacob Woge, Maplewood, jr., 2B
Preston Gorton, Cambridge Springs, jr., 2B
Derek Childs, Eisenhower, jr., 3B
Bryce Kania, Cambridge Springs, sr., SS
Joe Doverspike, Iroquois, sr., OF
Walker Carroll, Cochranton, fr., OF
Logan Gavin, Rocky Grove, sr., OF
Sully Zirkle, Saegertown, sr., OF
Bradyn Field, Cambridge Springs, sr., DH
Nathan Lucks, Youngsville, jr., U
Andrew Proper, Maplewood, so., U
Walker Carroll, Cochranton, fr., P
Nathan Lucks, Youngsville, jr., P
Bradyn Field, Cambridge Springs, sr., P
Region champion – Saegertown
Region player of the year – Henry Shaffer, Saegertown
Region pitcher of the year – Ben Burkhardt, Iroquois
REGION 4 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Tommy Owens, North East, jr., C
Logan Wells, Mercyhurst Prep, sr., 1B
Tyler Burick, Harbor Creek, jr., 2B
JJ Lehman, Girard, sr., 2B
Gio Barbato, Harbor Creek, jr., 3B
Gunner Bax, Girard, sr., SS
Aari Fox, Fairview, jr., SS
Noah Reigel, Mercyhurst Prep, fr., OF
Colin Bolla, Fairview, sr., OF
Reid Courtwright, North East, sr., OF
Tanner Tramontano, Girard, sr., DH
Vinny Campoli, Fairview, so., U
Colin Bolla, Fairview, sr., P
Jake Manendo, Mercyhurst Prep, sr., P
Reid Courtwright, North East, sr., P
SECOND TEAM
Jake Manendo, Mercyhurst Prep, sr., C
Caleb Szklenski, Fairview, so., 1B
Austin Hawley, Fairview, jr., 2B
Owen Kemp, North East, sr., 2B
Brady Baker, Fairview, sr., 3B
Eli Moon, Harbor Creek, sr., SS
David Gibson, North East, sr., SS
Aidan Balogh, Girard, sr., OF
Andrew Aspden, North East, jr., OF
Drew Huntley, Girard, sr., OF
Alex Maldonado, Harbor Creek, sr., DH
James Kibbe, Girard, so., U
Alex Manendo, Mercyhurst Prep, so., U
Vinny Campoli, Fairview, so., P
Will Luxon, Girard, sr., P
Region champion – Fairview
Region co-players of the year – Jake Manendo, Mercyhurst Prep and Tommy Owens, North East
Region pitcher of the year – Colin Bolla, Fairview
REGION 5 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Cole Constable, Cathedral Prep, sr., C
Brayden Sprickman, Cathedral Prep, sr., 1B
Joey Spano, Cathedral Prep, jr., 2B
Jason Fultz, Cathedral Prep, so., 3B
Luke Costello, Cathedral Prep, jr., SS
Nick Jackson, Cathedral Prep, jr., OF
Tyler Banks, General McLane, sr., OF
Chris Ramos, Erie, sr., OF
Kyle Myers, Fort LeBoeuf, sr., DH
Andrew Costello, Cathedral Prep, fr., U
Jose Quinones, Erie, sr., P
Luke Costello, Cathedral Prep, jr., P
SECOND TEAM
Charlie Swanson, General McLane, so., C
Connor Sell, Fort LeBoeuf, sr., 1B
Eric Dippold, Warren, jr., 2B
Dylan Sheeder, General McLane, sr., 3B
Rocco Tartaglione, Meadville, jr., SS
Ben Sowa, Warren, sr., OF
Brighton Anderson, Meadville, jr., OF
Jacob Hower, McDowell, so., OF
Nick Hamilton, McDowell, jr., DH
Karson Chamberlin, Corry, so., U
Andrew Malec, Cathedral Prep, sr., P
Nick Hamilton, McDowell, jr., P
Region champion – Cathedral Prep
Region player of the year – Jason Fultz, Cathedral Prep
Region pitcher of the year – Jose Quinones, Erie
The all-region teams and region players and pitchers of the year were voted on by the coaches.
