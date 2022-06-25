District 10 released its all region teams for baseball and softball on Friday and two Crawford County players have been named Players of the Year in their respective regions.
Saegertown’s Henry Shaffer won both Region 3 Player of the Year and Region 3 Pitcher of the Year in baseball while Conneaut’s Linda Shepard won Region 5 Player of the Year in softball.
Shaffer made first team as both a shortstop and a pitcher and helped the Panthers win the District 10 1A championship and guided them to the state quarterfinal round where they fell to the eventual state champion DuBois Central Catholic. Shaffer recorded a 7-1 record with 80 strikeouts and a 0.58 ERA on the mound. At the plate, Shaffer earned a .583 batting average and two home runs, 11 doubles, four triples and 27 RBIs.
Landon Caldwell made first team as a first baseman and second team as a pitcher. Aside from Shaffer and Caldwell, Dustin Nearhoof and Zach Balog also received first team honors for the Panthers. Dylan Flinchbaugh, Wyatt Burchill and Garrett Young also represented the Panthers on the second team.
Also in Region 3, Cambridge Springs had two first teamers in Brock Cunningham and Brady Jardina. Bryce Kania represented the Blue Devils in the second team. For Cochranton, Wyatt Barzak made first team as a pitcher and second team as a shortstop. Blake Foulk also represented the Cardinals on the second team. Maplewood also had a pair of second teamers in Jacob Woge and Stuart Hochstetler.
In Region 2, Gavin Beck was Meadville’s lone representative in the first team. Rocco Tartaglione and Brady Walker represented the Bulldogs on the second team.
In softball, Shepard won Player of the Year after batting .500 with 13 home runs and 33 RBIs. Shepard helped lead the Lady Eagles to the District 10 4A semifinals where they eventually fell to Franklin.
Aside from Shepard, the Lady Eagles had four other players received all-region honors. Julianna Jacobs, Brooke Wise and Kaley Cook also represented the Lady Eagles on the first team while Taylor Schlosser, Ashlee Barabas and Erika Shrock received second team honors.
Meadville had a player on each team as Rylee Kregel received first team honors while Avery Phillips qualified for the second team.
In Region 2, Crawford County was well-represented. Saegertown pitcher Mikaila Obenrader received first team honors after guiding the Lady Panthers to a District 10 1A championship and a state semifinal appearance. Obenrader earned a 16-5 record with 18 complete games, nine shutouts, six no-hitters, one perfect game, 241 strikeouts and a 1.18 ERA. Union City pitcher Abby Tingley won Region 2 Player of the Year.
Rhia Paris and Brittany Houck qualified for the first team along with Obenrader while Hailee Gregor, Abby Kirdahy and Alyssa Arblaster represented the Lady Panthers on the second team.
Cochranton had five first teamers in Chloa Lippert, Brooklyn Needler, Carly Richter, Jaylin McGill and Kaylin Rose. Pitcher Taytum Jackson represented the Lady Cardinals on the second team.
Cambridge Springs was also well-represented in both teams as Aly Acosta Reyes, Emily Boylan and Cheyenne Mosconi received first team honors. Makenzie Lewis, Taylor Smith and Hailee Rodgers represented the Lady Blue Devils on the second team.
Maplewood also had three players make second team in McKenna Crawford, Izzy Eimer and Jocelyn Lane.
