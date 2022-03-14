HERSHEY — Of the 11 Crawford County wrestlers that entered the PIAA state tournament, seven of them brought home medals over the weekend at Hershey’s Giant Center.
Saegertown was the only area school that had multiple wrestlers earn medals with four overall. Carter Beck (106), Hunter Robison (113), Landon Caldwell (189) and Josh Perrine (285) all won medals for finishing in the top eight in their respective tournaments in the 2A competition.
Beck finished in sixth place after losing to Parker Sentipal of Burgettstown in a 3-1 decision during the fifth place match.
Robison medalled for the second consecutive year after finishing in seventh place. Robison defeated Jack Kazalas of Quaker Valley in a 4-0 decision in 1:55 during the seventh place match. Robison earned fifth in last year’s state competition after wrestling at 106.
Caldwell had the best finish of any Panther after earning fifth place. Caldwell defeated Sam Stewart of Brockway in a 4-0 decision in 1:43 during the fifth place match. Caldwell finished the state competition with a 5-2 record.
Perrine earned sixth place after losing 3-0 to Leo Muzika of Faith Christian in 2:35 in the fifth place match.
With the state tournament over, Robison, Caldwell, Perrine and Owen Herschelman have competed in their last matches with the Panthers. Herschelman qualified for the state tournament at 120, but was eliminated after the first day of action.
Three more schools also had one medal winner each. Cochranton’s Jack Martinec (132) won seventh place after defeating Kyle McCollum of Beth-Center in a 7-2 decision. Martinec finished 3-2 in the state tournament. As a senior, Martinec wrestled in his last competition for Cochranton at Hershey and finished the year with a 34-8 record.
Conneaut also saw one of its wrestlers medal at Hershey with Hunter Gould (120) earning sixth place. Gould lost to Chris Vargo of Bentonworth in a 12-0 major decision in the fifth place match. Gould previously lost to Vargo in the quarterfinal round. Gould concluded the year with a 38-4 record.
In the 3A tournament, Griffin Buzzell (189) brought home a medal for Meadville after finishing in fifth place. Buzzell defeated Juliano Marion of Franklin Regional in a 11-1 major decision in the fifth place match. Buzzell finished 5-2 in the tournament with his only two losses coming to Maclane Stout of Mt Lebanon, who’s ranked first in the state according to Flowrestling. Buzzell finished his senior campaign with a 32-4 record.
“It’s a pretty great feeling having him win his last match as a senior,” said Meadville head coach Barry Anderson. “He put in a lot of the hard work that he needed to do to get to that point and to see him win his last match meant a lot his family, his coaches and the program itself.”
“It means everything,” Buzzell said. “I mean last year I wasn’t able to even make it to states because of COVID and restrictions and all that because they only took top two at regionals, but they usually take top three and I got third last year, but it humbled me last year, so it meant everything to go out with a bang and finish out strong my last year, my senior year and cap it off.”