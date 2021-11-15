The Allegheny football team bounced back from a 21-3 deficit at halftime to defeat Oberlin 42-38 in a North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) matchup on Saturday at Frank B. Fuhrer Field.
The victory improved Allegheny’s record to 3-7, 2-7 NCAC to end the 2021 season on senior day.
Oberlin started off with a touchdown in the first quarter, before the Gators’ Garrett Paxton delivered his second field goal of the season to make it 7-3. The Yeomen finished off the first quarter with a touchdown and added another touchdown before halftime.
As the snow quieted down, Allegheny began to rally back. The Gators began the second half with quarterback Jack Johnson connecting with running back Tre Worship for a 32-yard touchdown. However, Oberlin once again kept an 18-point lead over Allegheny with another touchdown.
Trailing 28-10, Johnson shared the wealth with two more touchdown passes to wide receivers Declan O’Brien and Anthony Steinpreis to close out the third quarter to make it a 28-23 game.
To lead off the fourth quarter, Oberlin responded with their fifth touchdown of the game, before Johnson retaliated with a pass to wide receiver Shane Cafardi that found the end zone. Allegheny then attempted a two-point conversion, but Oberlin held off their NCAC rival to make it 35-29.
Besides recording a season-high 42 points, Allegheny’s defense shined in the final fifteen minutes of play. Following the Johnson-Cafardi touchdown, the Gators prevented the Yeomen from picking up a first down. On the Oberlin punt attempt, Ethan Lee blocked the kick, moving Allegheny into the Yeomen’s red zone. Worship then had a five yard-run to put Allegheny on top 36-35.
The Yeomen put pressure on the Gators by making their way to Allegheny’s 13-yard line. The Gators’ defense stood their ground and limited Oberlin to a field goal.
Down 38-36, Allegheny clawed its way to the 50-yard line. The Gators went for it on a 4th and 11 and were rewarded with a 24-yard catch from Declan O’Brien downfield. Three plays later, Johnson found Ian Durci in the end zone for the latter’s first collegiate touchdown.
“This whole season we have been working our butts off just to play and to win,” Durci said. “(The touchdown) felt amazing.”
Ahead 42-38, Allegheny sealed the victory with defensive lineman Maxwell Hammond registering two sacks in Yeomen’s in one drive, forcing them to punt the ball and end their last scoring opportunity.
“At the end of the game I knew it was the last drive,” Hammond said. “The only way we win is if we stop (Oberlin). I didn’t care about anything else but getting to their quarterback.”
A key part of Allegheny’s victory was Johnson, who did not enter the game until the end of the first quarter. He went 21-35 with 277 passing yards and five touchdowns. Other offensive contributors included Worship, who had 59 rushing yards, and O’Brien, who had 89 receiving yards.
Johnson was especially proud of how he was able to help the team with the big fourth-down conversion on the winning drive.
“It’s something we’ve struggled with all year,” Johnson said. “We’ve come down to these late-game situations where we got to convert and we haven’t. To finally convert like that feels good, especially in the last game of the season.”
On the defensive side, Hammond and defensive back Score Perkins issued nine tackles each. Hammond put together 2.5 tackles for loss (TFLs), while Zach Altenbaugh, Chris Rubino and Travis Dear combined for 2.0 TFLs.
Along with being pleased with the victory, head coach Rich Nagy mentioned how proud he is with the way the team fought adversity this year.
“We’ve been on the wrong end of some scores and some games we could have won,” Nagy said. “At any point in time (the Allegheny football team) could have folded, especially down like that in this game — it’s cold, it’s snowy, but they kept battling.”
The win came in Allegheny’s last game after their 37-year tenure in the NCAC as the Gators will return to action in 2022 in the Presidents Athletic Conference.