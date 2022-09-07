LINESVILLE — After no goals hit the net in the first half of Tuesday’s game between Conneaut and Crawford Christian Academy, the two teams combined to score three in the final 40 minutes.
The Eagles netted two of the goals as they came out on top 2-1 over the Chargers.
“I thought we were flat in the beginning,” said Conneaut head coach Scott Hinterleiter. “We came out, we played too close together. We weren’t spread out and then the second half, I changed our formation and then we started working the ball out to the sides and then taking it to the net. First half, we were just real flat.”
Both teams had plenty of scoring opportunities in the opening 40 minutes, but the ball didn’t find the back of the net.
In the second half, Iziah Lawrence rolled the ball into the net off an Eagles corner kick to give his team a 1-0 lead with 24:42 left to play. A cross country runner, Lawrence scored in his first game after only being on the team for three days.
“I coached him when he was little, so I knew he could play,” Hinterleiter said. “So I got him to come out and then whenever the kid got hurt, I had to move people around. I had to use him today and then he scores the first goal. It helps with him being a left foot.”
The Eagles doubled their lead after Alex Brady fired the ball into the net with 8:03 remaining.
The final goal of the match came courtesy of Ethan Mattocks, who made it a one-goal game again with 56 seconds.
“Maybe I should’ve moved him up in the attack a bit more,” said CCA head coach Steven Mattocks. “He’s one of our stronger players and I usually play him in defense because he’s so strong back there, but he took a nice shot and scored. Going forward, I know what he can do and maybe he’ll get some more minutes there.”
Eagles goalkeeper Kyle White had a shoutout until Mattocks’ goal. Overall, White saved 12 of 13 shots.
“I thought Kyle played great,” Hinterleiter said. “I think he should’ve had that last ball, but I think he could be one of the best goalies in the league. I don’t care. He takes shots and he takes a lot of shots and he stops them, so I have all the confidence in the world in him. I wouldn’t want anyone else there.”
For the Chargers, goalkeeper Kaden Zehr saved five of seven shots.
The Chargers will have a week off before their next game next Tuesday on the road against Conneaut (OH) at 5 p.m.
“We came out and for large stretches of the game, we played well,” Mattocks said. “We got tired in the second half, so our lack of depth and some inexperience hurt us, but overall I’m pleased with the way that they played. We have some things to work on, but we’re a young team, relatively in some ways inexperienced, but overall pleased with the effort and what we tried to do.”
As for the Eagles, they will host non-region opponent Kennedy Catholic on Monday at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.