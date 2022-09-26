ERIE — The Erie SeaWolves defeated the Somerset Patriots 6-5 in Game 1 of the Eastern League Championship Series on Saturday at UMPC Park. The SeaWolves need just one more win to earn their first-ever Eastern League title.
After the Patriots scored two runs in the top of the third inning, the SeaWolves got on the board in the bottom of the fourth thanks to a solo shot by Parker Meadows. The SeaWolves took a one-run lead in the bottom of the fifth after Gage Workman hit a two-run homer.
The Patriots responded with three runs in the next half inning. However, Workman's two-run single in the bottom of the sixth tied the game at 5. Meadows then earned the go-ahead run in the bottom of the seventh after his single scored Jon Rossoff.
Elvis Alvarado earned the win after getting four outs in relief, with three of them being strikeouts. Gerson Moreno earned the save after he picked up the final three outs.
The SeaWolves will look to clinch the title in Game 2 on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. The series will shift to TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater Township, NJ.
