BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, N.J. — The Erie SeaWolves fell 9-2 to the Somerset Patriots in Game 2 of the Eastern League Championship Series on Tuesday at TD Bank Ballpark. The series is now tied 1-1.
The Patriots started off the game with four runs in the bottom of the first inning via a three-run homer from Austin Wells and a sacrifice fly from Jesus Bastidas. In the next half inning, the SeaWolves responded with a two-run homer from Corey Joyce. However, the Patriots earned another four runs in the bottom of the second via home runs from Jasson Dominguez and Elijah Dunham. The Patriots added another run in the bottom of the fourth.
A winner-take-all Game 3 will take place today at 6:35 p.m. with the Patriots hosting.
