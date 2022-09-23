RICHMOND, Va. — The Erie Seawolves defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels 6-2 in Game 2 of the Eastern League Southwest Division Series on Thursday.
After winning both games against the Flying Squirrels, the Seawolves will play in the Eastern League Championship Series against the Somerset Patriots for a three-game set starting Sunday at UMPC Park in Erie at 6:05 p.m.
The SeaWolves started the game with two runs in the top of the first inning after Danny Serretti’s single to left field scored Andrew Navigato and Parker Meadows.
After Richmond tied the game in the bottom of the second, the SeaWolves sealed it with Quincy Nieporte’s three-run homer during the top of the fifth.
Carlos Guzman earned the win on the mound after going two innings. Adam Wolf came into the game after Guzman and picked up three innings. Wolf struck out four while only allowing one walk.
