Saegertown/Cambridge Springs/Conneaut Lake (SCC) 12U mercy-ruled Meadville/Vernon/Lakeview (MVL) 17-4 in Little League softball action Tuesday, making up their rained-out game from Monday.
Rain was still present in this game however, as the wet weather postponed the game for an hour before the first pitch was thrown.
Both teams, especially the pitchers, struggled to adjust to the weather. But once the game settled, SCC prevailed as the better team.
“We struggled a little bit in that first inning,” said SCC head coach Eugene Pabon. “But we got it together and the girls supported each other. At the end you’d think these girls have been playing with each other for the last 10 years.”
Brooke Pabon hit two inside-the-park home runs and also pitched the full game for SCC, striking out seven batters. In both the second and third innings, she struck out three consecutive batters.
“I think the weather made her a little nervous,” said Pabon. “Once she got settled it really came together.”
Carrie Cassell started for MVL and pitched 3 2/3 innings before Payton Seleday came in for relief.
Nearly all of the scoring plays in the game resulted from wild pitches and runners stealing home base or errors made due to the weather.
“The momentum shift was big after that first inning,” said Pabon. “We had a nice good inning pitching-wise and then we really came out strong and put some runs on the scoreboard and never let up.”
Little League softball will continue today. SCC will play Titusville and MVL will play Mid-East/Cochranton.
