The Saegertown/Conneaut Lake/Cambridge 8-10 year old softball team earned another win in the state tournament after besting Plymouth 5-3 on Thursday. SCC improves to 2-0 in the tournament after beating Selinsgrove on Wednesday.
After Plymouth scored a run in the first inning, SCC responded with three runs in the second. Jocelyn Jordan earned an RBI double to tie the game at 1. Tori Obenrader then tripled home a run to give her team a one-run lead. A Plymouth error allowed SCC to score its third run of the inning.
Allie Mumford earned the win in the circle after going six innings. Mumford allowed four hits and three runs on 13 strikeouts.
As a team, SCC totaled seven hits. Mumford and Obenrader earned multiple hits each. Obenrader compiled three hits in four at-bats.
SCC will be back in action Saturday against Caln at 2 p.m.
