LINESVILLE — The Lakeview Sailors came back from 14 points down in the fourth quarter to beat Conneaut 47-45 in a non-region matchup on Tuesday.
The Sailors outscored the Eagles 27-11 in the final eight minutes to earn a two-point edge.
"It was a story of two halves right there for us," said Conneaut head coach Derek Thomas. "First half was great. Second half we struggled at the end. We just struggled to take care of the basketball at the end."
The Eagles entered the fourth quarter up 34-20. However, the Sailors put themselves back into the game after they utilized a full-court press that caused the Eagles to turn the ball over. The Sailors pulled within eight after Evan Reiser earned a steal and scored as a result. Later in the quarter, Lucas Fagley made a 3-pointer that cut the Eagles' lead to 40-37.
"They put the pressure on well and for some reason, we couldn't handle it," Thomas said. "We rep it. We know what we need to do against it, but that's the first pressure situation that we've faced like that so far in this year because it's obviously a young season right now. We gotta go back to the drawing board and we need to rep that in practice and we need to figure out ways to beat that."
After Fagley's shot, the Eagles scored five unanswered points. Shakiir Jordan II found Luke Stright wide open in the post, which gave the Eagles a 45-37. However, the Sailors ended the game by scoring the last 10 points of the contest. 3-pointers from Cameron Pence and Cody Fagley sealed the game for the Sailors. Fagley's shot came with 22 seconds left. The Eagles had one final chance to get a shot off, but they air balled a three in the final seconds as the Sailors held on for the win.
"We gave up some big shots at the end and credit to them, they made big shots," Thomas said. "They made some at the end and we couldn't seal it on our end. We couldn't get down across half court to finish the game the way we needed to."
After being down 8-6 after the first eight minutes, the Eagles turned things around in the second and third quarters. In the second quarter, the Eagles outscored the Sailors 19-8 to take a 25-16 lead into the locker room.
Connor Perrye led the Eagles' offense with 11 points. Perrye went a perfect 4-of-4 from the free-throw line and added one 3-pointer.
"Connor played great for us," Thomas said. "Connor found the open spaces on the floor. Connor was getting to the hoop. He's getting some big rebounds, getting hands on the ball on defense, flying around making plays for us. He was all over the court on the offensive and the defensive end."
Jordan also scored in double digits with 10 points while Alex Brady added eight.
As a team, the Eagles finished 14-of-25 from the free-throw line.
Pence led all scorers with 15 points. Reiser and Cody Fagley added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
With the loss, the Eagles are now 0-2 on the season. They will seek to get their first win on Friday as they host Jamestown in another non-region matchup at 7 p.m.
Lakeview (47)
Pence 4 4-4 15, Reiser 2 4-6 11, C. Fagley 1 5-6 10, L. Fagley 2 0-1 7, Voorhees 0 4-4 4.
Totals 9 17-21 47.
Conneaut (45)
Perrye 2 4-4 11, Jordan 2 6-9 10, Brady 4 0-1 8, Rados 3 0-0 6, Fuhrer 1 3-9 5, L. Stright 2 1-2 5.
Totals 14 14-25 45.
Lakeview;8;8;4;27;—;47
Conneaut;6;19;9;11;—;45
3-point goals: Lakeview — Pence, Reiser, C. Fagley, L. Fagley; Conneaut — Perrye.
Records: Lakeview 2-1, 0-0 Region 1; Conneaut 0-2, 0-0 Region 5.
