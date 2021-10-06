CONNEAUT, OHIO —The Saegertown Panthers won a Region 3 matchup with Conneaut (Ohio) 8-1 on Tuesday at Conneaut High School.
Andy Rockwell and Daniel Tregubov each scored three goals. Conrad Williams and Brennan McWright each scored once.
Saegertown will host Fairview on Thursday for a non-region match.
Girls volleyball
Cardinals sweep Devils
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS —The Cochranton Cardinals swept the Cambridge Springs Blue Devils 3-0 (25-8), (25-20), (25-15) at The Devils Den on Tuesday.
Cochranton’s Devyn Sokol led with eight kills. Chelsey Freyermuth, Ella Gallo and Brooklyn Needler each had five kills.
Dana Jackson added 21 assists.
As a team, the Cards had 14 service aces.
Cochranton is now 8-0 overall and 6-0 in region play.
Cambridge dropped to 2-3 overall and in the region.
Cross country
Miller takes second at meet
COCHRANTON — Cochranton junior Chase Miller placed second overall at a tri-meet with Rocky Grove and Oil City on Tuesday.
Miller led the Cardinals with his time of 17 minutes and 45 seconds.
Rounding out the top five for the Cards, Landon Homa placed fifth (18:39), Lance Axton took ninth (19:11), Aaron Royer finished 19th (21:45) and Gage Axton placed 22nd (21:51).
As a team, Cochranton lost to Oil City 25-34 and to Rocky Grove 25-34.
Girls soccer
Eagles win shootout 4-3
LINESVILLE — The Conneaut Eagles defended home-field against Grove City in a 4-3 in a Region 2 match on Monday.
Laurynn Pelc, of Conneaut, opened the scoring for both teams when she scored in the first half. The Eagles led 1-0 at halftime.
Chloe Custer scored early in the second half to push the lead to 2-0. Grove City and Conneaut traded goals, with Arya Linsdey scoring the final goal in the closing minutes.
Brie Nader also scored a goal of a penalty kick.
Hannah Brady, Alayna Ott and Pelc each had one assist in the game.
In goal, Jocelyn Denihan saved 13 shots.
Conneaut is now 7-3-1 and will play again on Wednesday at Region 2 opponent Sharon