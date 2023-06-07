Saegertown (19-3) will continue its class 1A PIAA state baseball playoff journey today against Clarion (18-4) at Westminster College at noon.
Both northwestern Pennsylvania teams are coming off shutout victories in their first games of states. Clarion whopped Harmony 15-0 and Saegertown beat WPIAL champion Bishop Canevin 6-0, both on Monday.
"Clarion is really good," said Saegertown head coach Nick Leslie. "I have had a chance to see them and they can hit the ball. They play in a really good region and play against good competition, so we are going to have to be ready."
The Panthers have been led all season by senior Henry Shaffer. The Penn State Behrend commit is currently batting .623, and on the mound he has 59 strikeouts this season in just over 37 innings pitched.
While he leads the team, he's not the Panthers' only player. A team effort against Clarion is critical, says head coach Leslie.
"We are going to have to go to the guys we have relied on all year," said Leslie. "Some other guys like Wyatt Burchill and Joe Grundy have stepped up and are battled tested. We have relied on our whole lineup to score runs all year."
For the Bobcats, they are led by the Smail brothers. Dawson Smail is currently batting .500 and has 37 runs this spring. Derek Smail has 22 RBIs and four home runs this season.
In terms of a head-to-head matchup, Saegertown is averaging 10.4 runs per game and Clarion nine. Both teams are very close in average hits with Saegertown having 8.6 and Clarion 8.4.
"Outworking them will be key," said Leslie. "We have had some really good practices leading up to this and hope it carries over."
The winner will move on to play the winner of the game between West Middlesex and Southern Fulton, which takes place 4:30 p.m. today.
The Panthers might have some extra motivation to get to the next round for a couple of additional reasons.
Should West Middlesex win its game, and Saegertown theirs, a rematch of the district 10 championship game would be scheduled.
Saegertown lost that game 2-0 and also lost head coach Nick Leslie at the end of it, as he was suspended for his behavior after a collision at home plate. Leslie's two-game suspension will end, should Saegertown advance.
One step at a time, says Leslie.
"We really just have to focus on (today's) game right now," said Leslie. "If we get a good result then we'll look at the next game on Monday."
Seniors Shaffer, Josephy Grundy and Sully Zirkle are on this ride for the Panthers. Saegertown has never won a state title in baseball.
