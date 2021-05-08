GUYS MILLS — At Maplewood, Saegertown and the Tigers traded runs for several innings until the Panthers pulled away for a 12-8 win in Region 3 baseball action on Friday.
Saegertown opened the game with a four run first inning, only for Maplewood to answer with four runs of their own. The Panthers took a 9-8 lead in the fourth inning and their pitching was able to keep Maplewood off the board the rest of the way.
Zach Balog, Jaden Reagle, Dylan Flinchbaugh and Grundy Joe each recorded two hits in the win. Flinchbaugh had a double in the fourth inning that brought a run in to score.
Flinchbaugh also pitched the final three innings. He allowed zero runs off of two hits and struck out five batters.
For Maplewood, Ethan Peterson went 3-for-4 with one run and a double. Stuart Hochstetler, Noah Burk and Logan Kennedy each had two hits.
On the mound, Peterson is credited with the loss. He allowed six runs off of three hits in three innings.
With the win, Saegertown is now 9-3 overall and 8-1 in the region. Maplewood dropped to 4-7 overall and in the region.
Saegertown (12)
(AB-R-H-BI) Shaffer 5-2-0-1, Hernandez 2-1-0-1, Mook 4-0-0-0, Balog 2-2-2-0, Joe 4-2-2-2, Davison 0-0-0-0, Reagle 5-2-2-1, Caldwell 3-1-1-0, Wright 1-0-0-1, Nearhoof 2-1-1-0, Flinchbaugh 4-1-2-1. Totals 32-12-10-7.
Maplewood (8)
(AB-R-H-BI) Beuchat 5-0-1-2, Hochstetler 4-1-2-1, Burk 4-1-2-1, Peterson 4-1-3-0, Woge 1-1-1-3, Snell 3-1-1-0, Gerow 4-1-1-0, Kennedy 4-1-2-0, Burns 3-1-0-0, Wilkstrom 0-0-0-0, Williams 1-0-0-0. Totals 33-8-13-7.
Saegertown411 303 0 — 12 10 1
Maplewood 422 000 0 — 8 13 5
BATTING
2B: S — Flinchbaugh; M — Peterson, Gerow, Kennedy.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) S — Mook W 2-4-2-2-2-0; Davison 2-7-6-6-1-4, Flinchbaugh 3-2-0-0-0-5; M — Peterson L 3-3-6-2-3-1, Hochsteter 2-7-6-2-1-1, Burk 1/3-0-0-0-1-0.
Records: Saegertown 9-3; Maplewood 4-7.