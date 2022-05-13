SAEGERTOWN — The Saegertown boys volleyball team swept Crawford County rival Conneaut 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-21) on Thursday at Steve Scott Gymnasium.
The Panthers earned the win after dropping back-to-back matches to Meadville and McDowell. The win also clinches the No. 3 seed for the Panthers in next week’s District 10 2A tournament.
“It was a huge match for us because it really had a lot to do with our seeding going into the playoffs next week,” said Saegertown head coach Justin Johnson. “We don’t win that, we don’t get the third seed. That makes things a lot more difficult coming in as four or five, so that was a big win for us.”
Even though the game ended in a sweep, it was a lot closer than on paper. During the first set, the two teams traded points until it was tied at seven. From there, the Panthers went on a 9-5 run to go up by four. However, the Eagles responded with four points of their own to tie it back up. After the set was knotted at 20, the Panthers went on a 5-1 run to take the first set.
“I think it’s been a battle that we’ve been doing all season,” said Conneaut assistant coach Shawnya Mast. “We gotta use basics. We gotta have good serves. We gotta have good passes. I mean it’s literally volleyball 101 and that’s where we were falling short tonight, so once we got the kinks out, they seemed to come around.”
The second set was a little less dramatic. After the Panthers went out to a 5-1 lead, the Eagles responded with a 4-1 run to make it a one-point game. However, the Panthers answered with a run of their own, making it a 12-6 lead before Conneaut coach Nate Resele called a timeout. The rest of the set was smooth sailing for the Panthers as the Eagles never made the deficit closer to four. The Panthers won the second set 25-18 after a spike by the Eagles went out of bounds.
The third set started with a 3-3 tie. However, the Panthers broke the tie with five consecutive points, which prompted Resele to use another timeout. After the timeout, the Eagles scored back-to-back points before the Panthers went on another run. The Panthers managed to go on a 8-1 run thanks to timely kills by Jaden Wilkins, Conrad Williams and Brady Greco. The Eagles responded with six consecutive points, which made Johnson use a timeout. After the timeout, the set was back-and-forth until the Eagles made it a 22-21 game. However, the Panthers scored three consecutive points to take the set and game.
“We just got stuck in a rotation where we couldn’t get out of it,” Johnson said. “We gave them like six points in a row. We gotta eliminate that here before playoffs start, which can be done, it’s just we gotta focus on not giving up as many runs as we are right now.”
“I’m really happy with the way the boys played in the third set,” Mast said. “They really rallied back. We were battling a couple of injuries. Nick Fidanza took a pretty big hit to the head that had some eye swelling and we got another kid with a questionable knee, so I mean the kids are tired. We’re three games in straight and I think they did well.”
Williams earned 11 kills and nine digs while Wilkins tallied six kills, three digs and three blocks. Greco compiled 27 assists, nine digs and four blocks. Sam Hetrick contributed 17 digs while Collin Jones chipped in five kills and digs each.
For the Eagles, Carter Osborn compiled 11 assists, seven blocks, three kills and an ace. Spencer Foister added 12 assists while Evan Alsdorf earned nine kills and six blocks. Nolan Rados chipped in five kills and four blocks.
After playing in a tournament this weekend, Saegertown will end its regular season on the road against Erie First Christian on Monday at 7 p.m. Conneaut will also end its regular season on Monday as it hosts county rival Meadville at 7 p.m. The Bulldogs are 12-0 and ranked first in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association poll.
