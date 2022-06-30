COCHRANTON — During its last inning at bat, Saegertown/Cambridge Springs rallied to score four runs in the top of the sixth inning in an 8-5 win over Cochranton in Wednesday’s District 1 Baseball Little League Quarterfinals.
“I like how they came and played all six innings,” said Saegertown/Cambridge Springs head coach Joe Groner. “They showed grit. We had a few errors here and there we need to clean up, but minus that, I like it.”
Saegertown was down 5-4 heading into the sixth inning. Jaxton Amy started the inning with bunt single and then proceeded to steal second. Mason Groner and Gavin Leslie both drew walks to load the bases with one out. Quinton Burchill then hit a two-run double to give Saegertown a 6-5 lead. During the next at-bat, Matthew Shartle hit into a fielder’s choice that scored Leslie. After Shartle’s at-bat, Kayden McClintock earned a triple that scored Burchill to give the Panthers an 8-5 lead.
“One hit at a time,” said Groner about how his team was able to put a four-run inning together. “One pitch at a time.”
Cochranton did not go down quietly during its half of the sixth. Zachary Jackson drew a walk to start the inning. As Jackson was attempting to steal, an errant throw enabled him to go to third. However, Cochranton couldn’t send Jackson home as Leslie was able to get Saegertown out of the jam.
“As far as my team goes, I thought they fought til the bitter end,” said Cochranton head coach Brett McCartney. “Did a nice job, can’t wait to play them again.”
Cochranton scored all five of its runs in the first three innings. After scoring a run in each of the first two innings, Cochranton took a 5-4 lead thanks to a three-run third inning.
“I thought we played really well,” McCartney said. “We hit the ball early. We battled at the mound. Had some tough calls one way or another. Didn’t really determine the outcome of the game. We gotta just hit the ball a little bit more towards the tail-end of the game.”
Before Cochranton’s three-run inning, Saegertown had a big inning at the plate early after scoring four runs in the top of the second. After McClintock got on board with a single, Riley Wilkinson and Pryce Whiteman both placed down bunts as the bases were loaded for Saegertown with no outs. Nicholas Peters then drew a walk, which forced in a run as Saegertown landed on the board.
Grayson Burchill then singled home Wilkinson to give Saegertown a 2-1 lead. In the next at-bat, Groner grounded to Cochranton pitcher Noah Carroll, but everyone was safe as another run crossed the plate. Leslie then singled home Peters to round out the inning for Saegertown.
“I like it,” Coach Groner said. “Anytime we can score eight runs, it’s a good night.”
For Saegertown, three pitchers contributed to the win: Burchill, Groner and Leslie.
Overall, Coach Groner was pleased with his pitching.
“Pitching was good,” Groner said. “Everybody did their job. We had a few errors in the field. Hurt the pitchers, but minus that, all around good night.”
Cochranton used two pitchers during Wednesday’s contest: Carroll and Quinn McCartney.
“Both Carroll and McCartney, they both pitched well,” Coach McCartney said. “They battled. They had some real close calls that could’ve gone one way or another on some full counts, but overall they stayed in the strike zone. You gotta give Saegertown credit. They hit the ball when they needed to and they ran the bags well.”
With Wednesday’s win, Saegertown will move on to the semifinal round against Mid-East on Friday at 6 p.m.
“I like where the kids are,” Groner said. “They’re playing good baseball, focused and I like where they’re at.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.