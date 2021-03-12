Saegertown has had some success at the PIAA Class AA wrestling championships over the last few years.
The Panthers have won four titles since 2013 and have six state champions overall.
Junior Hunter Robison is hoping to add his name to that list when the 2020-21 state championships get underway today at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Robison enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed out of the West Region at 106 pounds. He faces Conwell Egan’s Steven Harris in the quarterfinals. Harris, a freshman, is the No. 4 seed from the East and is 14-3 on the year.
Robison is 22-1. He beat Burrell’s Cooper Hornack 1-0 in the West final last weekend at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Dick Braymer won the Panthers’ first state title in 1966, becoming the county’s first state wrestling champ.
Saegertown’s next title came in 2005 when Pat Bradshaw captured gold. Also winning titles are Devin Brown (2013) and Dylan Reynolds (2015).
Cody Mulligan won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018.