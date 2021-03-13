HERSHEY — Hunter Robison made his second appearance in the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Tournament on Friday at Giant Center in Hershey and returned to Saegertown with his first state medal.
However, it wasn’t the medal he had hoped for. Robison placed fifth in the 106-pound weight class after posting two victories in four matches.
“It’s my first state medal,” Robison said. “I had hoped to finish higher, but I’m pleased with what I was able to accomplish. It feels good.”
Robison earned his berth by winning consecutive titles at the District 10, Northwest Region, and West Super Region tournaments. He entered the eight-man bracket as one of the top two seeds.
Robison faced Conwell-Egen’s Steven Harris, the East Super Region fourth-place finisher, in the quarterfinals and posted a 3-1 victory. A first-period takedown provided the margin of victory.
“The first match at Hershey is always tough,” Saegertown coach Jim Mulligan said. “The key in that match was his riding. We thought he was going to roll after he got that win.
In the semifinals, Robison faced a very familiar opponent, Hickory’s Louie Gill, one he had beaten twice in the past month. Robison beat Gill 2-1 in the District 10 finals. The two faced off again in the Northwest Region finals and Robison posted a 5-2 win.
“The other two matches against Gill were tough,” Mulligan said. “We never took him down in either win. We got a reversal the first time and beat him 2-1. In the second match, he was down 2-0 and reversed Gill to his back.”
And Robison didn’t take him down in Friday’s rematch either, as Gill recorded takedowns in the first and third periods en route to a 5-2 victory.
“It’s tough wrestling a guy that knows your style so much,” Robison said. “It’s hard to beat those tough guys three times in a row.”
That dropped Robison to the consolation bracket where he faced Montoursville’s Brandon Wentzel, the defending state champ who lost in the semifinals Burrell’s Cooper Hornack.
The match between Robison and Wentzel went to overtime after the two traded escapes. Robison almost scored a takedown midway through the overtime.
“I shot in for a left-hand knee pull and I had my arm up a little bit and he stepped around it,” Robison said. “I didn’t really commit to the takedown as much as I should have.”
Just when it looked as if the match would go to the tiebreaker, Wentzel scored the winning takedown with two seconds left.
“I thought we had the winning takedown in overtime but Hunter couldn’t finish it,” Robison said. “And then to get taken down with two seconds to go, Hunter deserved a better fate.”
The loss dropped Robison to the fifth place match where he posted a 3-1 win over West Branch’s Landon Bainey.
“My confidence level was a bit higher for that match, because I wrestled Bainey last week in the super regional, and I beat him again,” Robison said.
Gill went on to win the bracket with a 6-2 win over Hornack in the finals.
“I still think Hunter is the best guy in the bracket,” Mulligan said. “If we held this tournament again tomorrow, I think Hunter would win.”
Robison was making his second appearance at Hershey. As a freshman at General McLane, he placed second in District 10 and third in the Northwest Region to qualify. He did not place after posting a 2-2 record.
“I’ve coaches seven or eight guys who have been in the state finals, and four state champs, and Hunter is as good as any of those guys,” said Mulligan, summing up the day. “Unfortunately, it didn’t work out for us today.”