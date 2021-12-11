Justin Johnson has officially resigned as head coach of the Saegertown girls volleyball team.
Johnson spent six seasons as head coach and one season as the junior varsity coach. He led the team to two District 10 championship game appearances. The Panthers won the district title in 2020 and advanced to the state quarterfinals. It is one of two girls volleyball titles in program history.
“I felt it was time for someone to take this thing to the next level. The first few years Coach (Tim) Houck and I started, we weren’t very successful, and the last three or so years there has been some great improvements and some good results,” Johnson said. “It’s all set-up for the next person. There is a talented group of returning players coming back and a good junior high program. If someone wants to spend some time they’ll be successful.”
Johnson is also the head coach of the boys volleyball team. He said he will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.
“Coaching both programs is very time consuming. It was pretty much volleyball all year around with some of the off-season things for both programs overlapping. It was very tough to do things like run a JO program (junior Olympic, or club) with the girls, when most of that takes place during boys season,” Johnson said. “If it wasn’t for Tim Houck taking some of the off season duties over and Justyn Greco running the junior high, I’m not sure it would’ve worked.”
Family also played a role in Johnson’s resignation. He has a niece and nephew that will play volleyball and football at North Hills High School next season.
“I’d like to watch their games and matches as much as possible over the next couple years,” Johnson said.
Will Johnson get back into the girls volleyball coaching ranks in the future? Not for a long time, he said.
“It will be a while before I would think about coaching a girls team again. Also, I would have a hard time coaching anywhere else other than Saegertown. I’m a Saegertown guy through and through,” Johnson said. “I’m gonna enjoy some free time that’ll I have, play some more golf and watch my niece and nephew.
“Coaching the girls program has been rewarding, we’ve made some great memories, we worked hard to get to a high level, and we had a lot of fun. But for me, it’s time to do some other things.”