SHARON — Saegertown High School’s Carter Beck wrestled in the finals of the District 10 Class AA Tournament last year and took second place, losing a 16-5 major decision at 106 pounds.
This year, Beck was determined to win a district title. He bumped up to 114 pounds, beat North East’s Rocky Kowle 6-3 in the championship bout and earned a District 10 title Saturday at Sharon High School.
After the match, Beck said he was feeling “great.”
“Last year, I didn’t get the win. I kind of got beat up. I was super upset with the outcome,” he said. “This year, every day I was in the (wrestling) room making myself happy, making myself proud, and it changed the outcome.”
Beck and Conneaut Area Senior High’s Hunter Gould were the two champs from five local AA schools.
Beck was one of eight Panthers that advanced to the District 10-AA Tournament Feb. 24-25 from the section tournament a week earlier. The top eight wrestlers from districts advance to the Northwest Region AA Tournament March 3-4, also at Sharon High School. A total of six Panthers qualified for regionals.
Travis Huya placed fourth at districts as a sophomore, losing to Sebastian Chiese at 121 pounds. Before meeting Chiese, Huya lost to Grove City’s Hudson Hohman in the semifinals to drop into the consolation round.
“I’m ready to wrestle,” Huya said prior to his bout against Chiese. “I ran into Hohman. He’s good. I wrestled him at sections and he beat me then. I wrestled better today but still lost to him.”
Other Panthers earning a trip to regionals are Porter Brooks (fourth at 215), Gabriel Jordan (seventh at 172), Greg Kiser (eighth at 45) and Logan Connor (eighth at 285).
Ending their season at districts are Panthers Carter Stewart and Aaron Shartle.
The Cochranton Cardinals took three wrestlers to districts, and all three made it to regionals.
Freshman Cash Morrell finished third at 139 pounds. He had finished third at sections a week ago.
“I’m pretty happy with third for a freshman,” he said. “I’m going to work on staying in a good position and winning the matches I need to win.”
Other Cardinals who advanced are Kyle Lantz (fifth at 107) and Blake Foulk (seventh at 133).
Cambridge Springs had seven wrestlers at districts. Originally, six qualified, but Dakota Newell got a spot at 114 pounds when Cael Dailey of Franklin scratched.
Cambridge advanced two to regionals, Brody Beck and Preston Gorton.
Brody Beck placed third at 133, beating Sharpsville’s Jonathan Bissel 10-8 in overtime.
“I would have liked to have finished higher, but I’m not mad about it,” Beck said. “I only lost one match.
“I’m definitely going to work this week and get better. I’ll try to make it out next week,” he added.
Gorton earned a trip to regionals after taking seventh place at 139 pounds.
Blue Devils who did not advance and ended their season are Gunnar Gage, Rowan Feikles, Will Marceau, James Sherman and Newell.
Conneaut took six to districts, and two qualified for regionals.
Gould, wrestling at 127 pounds, earned a 15-0 technical fall over North East’s Cyrus Hurd in 3:27 for the win.
“I feel really confident in the outcome – really explosive. Overall, I feel really great,” Gould said. “I’m going to keep working on what I’ve been doing, critiquing things, looking over the film and fix what I need to fix.”
Gould was a district champ a year ago at 120 pounds.
Collin Hearn was also a district champ a year ago, but was not so lucky this year. He qualified for regionals, but with a second place at 160. In the final bout, Hearn lost a 9-4 decision to Grove City’s Hunter Hohman.
Ending their season at districts for Conneaut are Daylee Watson, Mitchell Blood, Drew Dygert and Isaiah Gilcrest.
Maplewood had five wrestlers at districts, and two will wrestle at regionals.
Chase Blake finished fifth at 127 pounds and Cadyn Shetler finished seventh at 114 pounds.
Those who did not advance and ended their season are Mike Wickstrom, Dakota Crum and Andrew Proper.
Wrestling gets underway at Sharon High School Friday afternoon and continues Saturday morning. The top four finishers from regionals advance to the PIAA Championships March 9-11 at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.